7EDGE Bags Two Awards at the BBC Knowledge National Digital Marketing Awards

Awards for Best Viral Marketing Campaign and Best Digital Marketing Campaign for the Year

7EDGE won the Best Viral Marketing Campaign and Best Digital Marketing Campaign awards at BBC Knowledge National Digital Marketing Awards. These awards were won for 'Save Bengaluru-Select a Good Corporator for Namma Bengaluru Foundation' and 'Yaari Nibhao Jeet Manao for McDowell's No1 Soda' respectively. The awards were held at Taj Land's End, Mumbai on 13th February 2017.

Commenting on these wins, Mr. Ashu Kajekar, CEO,7EDGE said, "We are delighted to have picked up two awards at the BBC Digital Knowledge - National Digital Marketing Conference & Awards. We are delighted that both our campaigns that saw an immense reach and impact among the audiences have gained this prestigious recognition. For me and the team at 7EDGE, it's a reaffirmation of our belief in the Internet First philosophy that has and will help us deliver exceptional value to our clients across geographies."

Mr. Subroto Geed, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Head, USL, said, "The McDowell's No1 Soda Yaari Nibhao Jeet Manao campaign created unique engagement where through multiple touchpoints, millions of fans engaged on digital mediato make, watch and fulfil zaniest and whackiest 'Yaari promises' in support of their respective favourite cricket teams. 7EDGE was a wonderful partner on this journey and we are happy that the great work around the campaign has been awarded this recognition."

The McDowell's No.1 Soda campaign saw key roles played by DDB Mudra, the Creative Agency, Mindshare, the Media House, and Elements MediaWorks, the Production House.

" Bangalore in 2015 needed to make the right choice. Getting the people of the city to do so needed some out-of-the-box thinking. With the help of 7EDGE, we were successful in creating a campaign that resonated with the urban audience of the city. It was a pleasure to see technology amplify the outreach of our call for citizen involvement in improving the governance of our city. Winning the award in the Best Viral Campaign category defines how far its reach was," said Mr. Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO - Namma Bengaluru Foundation.

The campaign also saw key roles played by installation Artist, M S Pushparaj and Video Production House, Kalveer.com.

The BBC Knowledge Digital Marketers' Awards are designed to recognize exceptional work done by the marketing fraternity to take their brands into the digital era. These awards recognize and reward leaders for the pioneering job of online asset creation amongst their peer-set for their brands. The entries are judged by an exceptional jury who not only look at results but also the leadership ability in creating an innovative marketing environment that has the ability to change the game for the branding and marketing industry.

The winning campaign videos can be viewed here:

Best Digital Marketing Campaign - https://youtu.be/K723_7h7exE

Best Viral Marketing Campaign - https://youtu.be/qKvWnkLAVu0

About 7EDGE - The Internet First Company

7EDGE Internet Private Limited is an Internet First company enabling Internet journeys of brands and businesses through its delivery portfolio comprising Internet-based consulting services and strategic solutions that are in line with the best of Internet trends and technologies.

7EDGE believes in its ability to strategise, solve, and scale, thus enabling enterprises, start-ups, and entrepreneurs seeking product incubation across various geographies in a range of industries.

7EDGE delivers on its Internet First philosophy through its expertise in programmatic media buying, marketing cloud, SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics & Cloud), automation, digitisation, digitalisation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to help organizations harness the true potential of the Internet for business outcomes.

Founded in 2010 and based out of Bengaluru, 7EDGE has a global reach. The company has engaged with over 60 companies and 80+ brands across India, Malaysia, Singapore, Nigeria, UAE, and the US in the areas of Strategic Consulting, Digital Marketing, Digital Media, Web & Mobility, DevOps, Big Data, and Internet of Things.

