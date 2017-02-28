Mobile Apps and Gaming Industries Continue Strong Growth as Online Technology Advances

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile online apps and mobile gaming apps have grown so rapidly in recent months with consumers constantly demanding more technological advancements.The recent trend of transforming apps and games into all-round entertainment franchises are opening up new ways of engagement and complementary revenue streams.Companies in focus in the markets include:Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) and IGG Inc (HKSE:0799.HK).

Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) reported in a Shareholder Letter issued today that 2016 represented another milestone year for Tapinator.Highlights included revenues to approximately $3.7mm in 2016 (unaudited), from approximately $2.4mm in 2015, representing a 52% increase, grew the adjusted EBITDA (an unaudited Non-GAAP measure) to approximately $900k in 2016, from approximately $500k in 2015, representing a 66% increase, released 114 new mobile games in 2016 and grew our worldwide player network to 360 million cumulative downloads of Tapinator's mobile games since the Company's inception in 2013.Read the entire Annual Shareholder Letter from Tapinator at:http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/tapm.html

More from the TAPM letter, we grew our average monthly active user base (MAU) 66% from 8.8 million players in Q4 2015 to 14.6 million players in Q4 2016.In 2017, we will continue the strategy we began implementing last year to gradually shift the Company's primary emphasis from our Rapid-Launch Games business to our Full-Featured Games business, an area in which we believe significantly greater long-term value can be created for our shareholders.To that end, we would expect our Full-Featured Games business to surpass our Rapid-Launch Games business from a bookings perspective for the first time by calendar year 2018.

In other industry news, developments and IPO happenings:

Snap Inc.(NYSE: SNAP) - How much will Snap Inc. be worth when it goes public this week? It depends on how you calculate it. The Snapchat parent company's initial public offering is expected this week, and there have been differing numbers on the market capitalization, or valuation, it will receive, with some outlets reporting less than $20 billion and others reporting more. Read more athttp://finance.yahoo.com/m/9050985e-cfbb-3fa1-b788-39b8941321ea/ss_how-much-is-snapchat-worth-at.html Source:MarketWatch.com

Square, Inc.(NYSE: SQ) yesterday announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022 (the "Notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). Square also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) closed up slightlyon Mondayat $2.00 trading over 6.3 Million shares by the market close.Glu Mobile is a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games.Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with U.S. offices outside Seattle and in Burlingame, San Mateo, Long Beach and Portland, and international locations in Canada, China, India, Japan, and Russia.

IGG Inc (HKSE:0799.HK) closed down slightlyon Mondayat $5.63 trading just over 6.7 Million shares by the market close.GG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and publishes mobile online games in North America, Asia, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated one thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Tapinator, Inc. by the company.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-(561)-325-8757

