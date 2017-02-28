Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2017-02-28 15:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the year 2016 the income of twelve months of Gubernija, AB made EUR 8.184 million, reduced 4 percent in comparison with the income of 2015 - 8.526 million. The EBITDA index of the year 2016 made EUR 0.158 million and reduced 66 percent in comparison with EBITDA index of the year 2015 - EUR 0.463 million. In the year 2016 the loss of twelve months without tax deduction made EUR 0.507 million, in the year 2015 the loss of twelve months made EUR 0.264 million.



The loss is mainly related to the compensation of the increased beer excise duty from inner resources; and loss of a certain share of the African exports market.



We hereby present the the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 12 months of the year 2016, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, together with Confirmation from responsible persons.



This information is also available at www.gubernija.lt.











Gubernija, AB General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617841