sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,81 Euro		+0,835
+1,58 %
WKN: 869898 ISIN: CH0012214059 Ticker-Symbol: HLBN 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
SMI
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,66
53,71
15:48
53,67
53,68
15:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEMATRIX CORPORATION
CEMATRIX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEMATRIX CORPORATION0,178+2,30 %
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD53,81+1,58 %