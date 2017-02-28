

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump, in his first 'State of the Union Address' before a joint session of the Congress, will lay out an optimistic vision of the country and dwell upon the theme of renewal of the American spirit.



Trump's first prime-time address to the nation and both houses of the US Congress, to be delivered Tuesday night, comes in the backdrop of historically low approval ratings for a new president, battling leaks both from within and about the White House, and hostility to a section of the media.



The White House says that in his speech, the President will lay out an optimistic vision for the country, crossing traditional lines of party, race, and socioeconomic status. The theme will be the renewal of the American spirit.



'In addition to laying out the concrete steps the President has already taken to make the American Dream possible for all of our people, he will talk about the bold agenda -- he wants to work with Congress,' White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.



The White House says Americans can expect to see a speech 'grounded firmly in solving real problems for every American -- how can we make sure that every American who needs a better job get one, how can we get kids who are trapped in failing schools into better ones, how we can keep gangs and drug violence out of our neighborhoods and communities.'



White House announced that the widow of Justice Antonin Scalia and three families who have been victims of violence by undocumented immigrants will be accompanying Trump to Tuesday night's event.



