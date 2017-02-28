

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth gained momentum in the fourth quarter of 2016, but full year expansion slowed, preliminary figures from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded 0.5 percent.



Industrial growth slowed, while construction and services expansions improved. Consumption growth eased, while investments and domestic demand rebounded. Net trade contributed positively.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP increased 1.2 percent following 1.3 percent growth in the previous three months.



For the full year 2016, GDP growth was 1.2 percent, which was slower than the 1.5 percent in 2015.



