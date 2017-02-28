Investor News no. 02/2017







To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 February 2017







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Announces New Jersey Office Closure







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) today announced that its US subsidiary, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., has decided to close its office in Edison, New Jersey effective Tuesday, 28 February, 2017.



All of the company's operations will now be based out of its Cary, North Carolina office.



"We believe that consolidation into a single US location will help Veloxis achieve greater operational efficiency and maximize opportunities for collaboration between internal stakeholders." said Craig Collard, CEO.







For more information, please contact:



Craig Alexander Collard



President & CEO



Phone: +1 919 591 3090



Email: cac@veloxis.com







About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the US, expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.



For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617768