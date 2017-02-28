AXA Property Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

28 February 2017
AXA Property Trust Limited
Net Asset Value 31 December 2016 (Unaudited)
|FUND NAME
|NAV PER SHARE
|NET ASSET VALUE (£000s)
|NAV DATE
|AXA Property Trust Limited
|68.93p
|39,689
|31 December 2016
The Company will be releasing its Half Year Report and Financial Statements in the next few days
Company website
retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust
