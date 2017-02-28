PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2017 of 3p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 31 March 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 9 March 2017.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 February 2017

Contacts:

Andrew Watkins

Paul Griggs

T: 020 3753 1000