sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.02.2017 | 15:51
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 28

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2017 of 3p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 31 March 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 9 March 2017.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

28 February 2017

Contacts:

Andrew Watkins

Paul Griggs

T: 020 3753 1000


© 2017 PR Newswire