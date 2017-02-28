PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 28
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2017 of 3p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 31 March 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 9 March 2017.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
28 February 2017
Contacts:
Andrew Watkins
Paul Griggs
T: 020 3753 1000