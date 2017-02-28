Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - Bison Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: BGE) (the "Company") announces that on or about February 17, 2017, the Company and its directors were served with an application in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench by a minority shareholder of the Company. The applicant complains of the Company's decision to complete its non-brokered private placement, which closed in two tranches on November 21, 2016 and January 12, 2017 and which raised funds for the Company totalling $950,000. The applicant seeks, among other relief, the removal of the incumbent directors and the CEO and CFO of the Company. The Company and the directors believe the application to be without merit. The application is currently scheduled to be heard on April 28, 2017 in Winnipeg.

For further information, please contact:

Amir Mousavi, Chief Executive Officer

Bison Gold Resources Inc.

Tel: (647) 846-3339

www.bisongold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.