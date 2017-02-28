Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - One World Minerals Inc. (CSE: OWM) (the "Company") announces its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange at market open today under the trading symbol OWM and its name change from "One World Investments Inc." to "One World Minerals Inc."

The Company is also pleased to announce that, effective on listing, the Company was assigned all rights and obligations from Stand Up Investments Ltd., a private British Columbia company ("Stand Up"), under an Option Agreement dated December 22, 2015 between Stand Up and a third party (the "Option Agreement"). The Option Agreement grants Stand Up an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Mogollon silver-gold project (the "Property") by paying an aggregate of US$750,000 in staged annual payments to the third party optionor over a three year period. In consideration for the assignment of the Option by Stand Up, the Company: (i) paid Cdn$100,000 and issued 5 million shares, (ii) is required to pay Cdn$200,000 and issue 5 million shares on April 01, 2018, (iii) is required to issue 5 million shares on April 01, 2019, and (iv) is required to grant Stand Up a 1% new smelter return royalty with respect to the Property, payable upon commencement of commercial production. The initial 5 million shares are subject to a hold period expiring July 1, 2017.

The Property is located in Catron County, New Mexico, United States and consists of 64 unpatented and 81 patented lode mining claims that are prospective for gold and silver. Certain portions of the Property are subject to an existing net smelter return royalty.

Additionally, the Company settled debt in the aggregate amount of Cdn$1,618,837 with creditors of the Company through the issuance of an aggregate amount of 32,376,737 common shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.05 per share. The shares are subject to a hold period and will be released 25% starting July 1, 2017 and then thereafter every three months and one day with the last hold period expiring on March 1, 2018.

As well, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures in the principal amount of Cdn$516,457 which were converted into 10,329,140 common shares at a conversion price of $0.05 per common share. The shares are subject to a hold period and will be released 25% starting on July 1, 2017 and then thereafter every three months and one day with the last hold period expiring on March 1, 2018.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Minerals Inc.

Doug Fulcher, CEO and President

"Doug Fulcher"

For additional information contact:

Doug Fulcher, CEO and President

Direct: 604.803.5901