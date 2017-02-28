FOREX.com Partners With TradingView And Launches Advanced Charting To US Customers

Full trading support via TradingView's web-based Trading Terminal to be available to FOREX.com customers in the coming weeks

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN") today announced a new partnership with TradingView to make TradingView's charts available to its FOREX.com U.S. customers.

"TradingView provides one of the most powerful web-based charting platforms available today. In keeping with our commitment to provide the best trading tools to our customers, we are thrilled to be working with the TradingView team to offer their advanced charting to our FOREX.com customers," said Samantha Roady, President of Retail at GAIN Capital.

With TradingView charts, FOREX.com customers now have access to a fast, responsive web-based charting package that works on all browsers and operating systems and provides:

FOREX.com's real-time pricing for 50 currency markets

Up to 20 years of historical data for all major FX markets

A library of over 60 customizable technical indicators, including MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku and many more

Over 50 advanced drawing tools, including Pitchforks, Fibonacci, Gann Fans and Elliott Wave

A wide range of chart types including candlestick, Heikin Ashi, line and mountain

Flexible time zone preferences

TradingView charts are now available to all FOREX.com customers in the U.S. and are accessed directly from FOREX.com's ForexTrader PRO platform. The new charts are part of a suite of technical and market analysis tools available, which also include AutoChartist and Trading Central.

GAIN Capital and TradingView also announced plans to extend their partnership to support full trading via Trading View's trading terminal. "In the coming weeks, we'll be integrating full trading capabilities, allowing customers to place trades through TradingView's trading terminal, which will expand the current offering on FOREX.com. Additionally, FOREX.com customers will be able to access their FOREX.com account and trade directly from TradingView's website," added Ms. Roady.

"TradingView is very excited to partner with FOREX.com, one the world's leading brands in the forex industry," said Stan Bokov, COO and cofounder of TradingView. "Supporting FOREX.com's customers on TradingView.com for data and order execution is a welcome addition to our offering and we look forward to continuing to build a strong long-term relationship."

For more details on TradingView at FOREX.com, visit: www.forex.com

About TradingView

TradingView is one of the largest investing communities on the web, with over 1.5 million active traders sharing ideas, providing feedback and using thefree stock and forex charting trading platform every month.TradingView's open and free chart components are unsurpassed on the financial web and have been integrated into more than 8000 stock and futures exchanges, websites and applications globally. For more information, visit www.tradingview.com.

AboutGAIN Capital

GAIN Capital(NYSE: GCAP) provides market access and trade execution services to a diverse customer base of retail and institutional investors across a range of exchange-traded and OTC markets. Founded in 1999, the company today supports customers in over 180 countries via several globally recognized brands, including FOREX.com, City Index and GTX.GAIN Capitalis headquartered inBedminster,New Jersey, with a global presence acrossNorth America, Europeand theAsia Pacificregions. For further company information, visitwww.gaincapital.com.