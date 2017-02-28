Materna at PTE 2017 in Amsterdam

DORTMUND, Germany, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

News solutions for biometrics, bag drop and New ADA-compliant kiosk

At PTE 2017 in Amsterdam from 14 to 16 March, Materna will present its complete end-to-end passenger journey, from home to destination, and show how seamless travel is a real benefit for passengers. To accelerate the whole passenger handling process, Materna has added biometrics to their passenger touch point solutions to take passengers through the complete integrated process with a single token ID. You will find us at stand 5040.

Seamless biometrics integration

Materna has now integrated biometrics within the passenger journey: While checking-in at home using a mobile app, or later at the airport-kiosk, a biometric photo of the passenger is taken. This information is stored as a biometric token which enables the passenger to be recognized at every point along their journey from then on. This biometric face enrollment is carried out as a background process that saves a lot of time, accelerates the whole passenger journey and avoids unnecessary stops for passengers as, for example, they are then identified automatically at the pre-security or boarding gates. For this biometrics identification process to work efficiently, it is necessary to integrate all the steps along the passenger journey from check-in to boarding.

Unique solutions for bag drop

Visitors at stand 5040 can experience the whole range of self-bag-drop solutions designed for one- or two-step bag drop processes, all based on intuitive graphical user guidance. The solutions are CUSS- and CUWS-compliant. Materna, as the leading supplier for self-bag-drop, offers a range of solutions to airports and airlines based on retrofit or kiosk models of different sizes. Each kiosk can handle up to 4,000 boarding passes and up to 1,200 bag tags before they need to be refilled. All Materna standard bag drop solutions already include multi-airline payment options and linerless bag tag printing.

The customer-proven solution at London Gatwick, which has the world's largest self-bag-drop installation, will be presented by Gavin Jackson, Project Leader at Gatwick, in a live talk at the conference on 16 March, and visitors can meet him in person at the Materna booth.

New ADA-compliant kiosk

Materna will also be showcasing their brand-new ADA-compliant kiosk for the first time at this year's PTE in Amsterdam. This new kiosk is much lower than the well-known Materna standard kiosk. It is compliant to the American Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design published by the US Department of Justice in September 2010. These standards state that all electronic and information technology must be accessible to people with disabilities e.g. wheelchair users and people with visual handicaps. The new kiosk is equipped with additional controls, e.g. a large panel with hieroglyphic buttons.

This press release as well as picture material you will find here:

http://www.materna.com/SharedDocs/Pressemitteilungen/EN/2017/Siepe/Materna-at-PTE-2017-in-Amsterdam.html

Materna GmbH

Materna is one of the leading IT consulting companies in the information and communications technology sector, employing around 1.700 staff members throughout Europe and achieving revenues of EUR 210 million in 2015. Materna is a full service provider, delivering a complete range of services for the premium segment: from consultation and implementation through to operation and cloud services for large enterprises and the public sector.

Under the brand Materna ips (Integrated Passenger Services) and as one of the worldwide most famous suppliers for airports and airlines, Materna offers solutions for automated passenger handling at airports. In addition to the European market, Materna focusses with its Integrated Passenger Services portfolio market on the North-American market having its own subsidiary in Orlando, Florida. Materna has also a focus on the Asian market.

