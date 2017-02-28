ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Lucite International, owner of the LuciteLux® acrylic brand, will feature an interactive showcase of the LuciteLux® Illumination Series at LightSpace California in Anaheim (February 28-March 2). LightSpace California, co-located with Strategies in Lights and The LED Show, serves as a place for architects and lighting designers to share inspiration, ideas and expertise in creating exceptional design.

Whether piping or diffusing light, the LuciteLux® Illumination Series offers options to meet a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting needs. It allows for the development of stunning signs, architectural features and fixtures using high quality cast acrylic. The showcase will feature LuciteLux® Light Guide Panel (LGP), Spectrum and Spectrum Block. Each product is crafted to be easy to cut, form and fabricate into any shape imaginable.

LuciteLux® Light Guide Panel was developed specifically for edge-lit applications, including lighting and signage. Designed for back-lit applications, LuciteLux® Spectrum, is infused with diffusion particles that help deliver vibrant, constant color and exceptional, even brightness. LuciteLux® Spectrum Block allows designers to construct exciting visual communications. It is ideal for chunky, ultra bright 3D characters that maximize the economic and environmental benefits of LED technology.

"We're excited to highlight products that can seamlessly fit into any lighting project," said Chris Robinson, business manager for Lucite International. "The Illumination Series allows designers and architects to enhance and reimagine how they incorporate lighting into their projects."

Partners from Cooledge, LightBoard Technologies, SignEffectz, Inc. and Universal Laser Systems, Inc. will join the LuciteLux® team in the booth (#555) to help demonstrate a variety of material conversations between light and architecture.

Cooledge is a leading provider of luminous surface products for architectural design. The company has developed multiple offerings of proprietary lighting technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into all forms and scale of the built environment enabling surfaces in lieu of light points for general illumination. LightBoard Technologies is a privately-held LED technology development company that focuses on the in-store display marketplace. Sign Effectz, Inc. is a custom sign manufacturer blending creativity with technology to provide customers with visually effective and physically durable signage. Universal Laser Systems is a global manufacturer of laser material processing solutions

About LuciteLux®

Manufactured by Lucite International, LuciteLux® continuous and cell cast acrylic is as tough as it is beautiful. It resists scratching and has built-in UV protection, which keeps colors true over time. The material is easy to cut, join, form and fabricate and is available in an array of colors, textures and thicknesses. These features, coupled with excellent optical clarity and light transmission qualities, make LuciteLux® ideal for use in point-of-sale, display, signage, furnishings, fashion accessories, interior design and more. For more information, visit http://www.lucitelux.com, http://www.facebook.com/lucitelux or http://www.pinterest.com/lucite.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

215-681-0770

jleckstrom@rosecomm.com



