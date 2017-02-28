JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Media Mix, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, has been selected as one of Jacksonville's three best advertising agencies by Three Best Rated
Founded in 2010 by Natalie Dunlap, Media Mix is the youngest agency selected. According to Dunlap, "Finding out we were selected as one of the Three Best Rated
In addition to digital ad buying, Media Mix services include:
- Branding
- Social media management
- Media strategy
- Video and audio production
- Creative and copywriting
- Web development
With clients in all industries, including retail, health, automotive, law and professional services, Media Mix has a wide breadth of knowledge that they draw upon when developing creative and media strategies.
About Media Mix
Since 2010, Media Mix has been delivering consistently excellent results with high-quality creative and innovative media strategies. A full-service marketing and advertising agency, they offer everything from audio and video production to digital advertising and web development. Their aim is to be innovative and efficient so that their clients can keep as much money possible in their businesses. For more information, go to www.MediaMixJax.com
For more information or media inquiries, please contact Natalie Dunlap at ndunlap@mediamixjax.com or 904.294.6962
Contact:
Natalie Dunlap
904.294.6962
ndunlap@mediamixjax.com