JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Media Mix, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, has been selected as one of Jacksonville's three best advertising agencies by Three Best Rated tm . The selections were made based on a 50-point inspection that includes customer reviews, business history, complaints, ratings, customer satisfaction, trust, value and general excellence.

Founded in 2010 by Natalie Dunlap, Media Mix is the youngest agency selected. According to Dunlap, "Finding out we were selected as one of the Three Best Rated tm was a big deal for us. We are a young boutique agency, but we pride ourselves on being able to deliver creative and results that beat any of the bigger agencies in town." An example of this dedication is the fact that Media Mix is one of the few boutique agencies to have their own Demand Side Platform for digital ad buying. This platform allows their clients to engage directly with customers when they are most receptive to a brand's message at a much lower cost than most agencies can offer.

In addition to digital ad buying, Media Mix services include:

Branding

Social media management

Media strategy

Video and audio production

Creative and copywriting

Web development

With clients in all industries, including retail, health, automotive, law and professional services, Media Mix has a wide breadth of knowledge that they draw upon when developing creative and media strategies.

About Media Mix

Since 2010, Media Mix has been delivering consistently excellent results with high-quality creative and innovative media strategies. A full-service marketing and advertising agency, they offer everything from audio and video production to digital advertising and web development. Their aim is to be innovative and efficient so that their clients can keep as much money possible in their businesses. For more information, go to www.MediaMixJax.com

