Company continues upward growth; US remains primary market

MEGA International reported continued strong sales growth when it released its 2016 results today.

The company, which develops software solutions that accelerate business transformation, said worldwide software sales grew 30 percent in 2016. The US outperformed all other regions during the past year; 50 percent of the company's sales now originate in the US.

"Our HOPEX software sales remain very strong, confirming that our digital transformation solutions are meeting the needs of companies looking for ways to fast-track business and IT transformation," noted Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA.

"Companies that have undergone transformation and become digital leaders are outperforming their competitors in market growth, revenues and profitability, and customer loyalty," continued de Risi. "This is the conclusion of many noteworthy business analysts and advisors."

Business experts, such as McKinsey Company, Capgemini Consulting, PwC and others, have studied the differences between companies that have gone digital and those that have not. Experts agree that the competitive edge is with those that have transformed into digital businesses.

"Our customers recognize that they can grow faster and become more profitable by becoming digital leaders," de Risi explained. "That's why they are looking for proven technology solutions that can help them reach this goal faster."

In 2017, MEGA plans to meet growing market demand for its business transformation solutions by investing in new resources for the fast-growing US market. In addition, the company just opened a new office in Sydney, Australia; MEGA now has offices on six continents and more than 50 technology, distribution and consulting partners worldwide.

The company is well known for its HOPEX solutions that help enterprises drive growth by improving the customer experience, streamlining IT resources and reducing risks. MEGA has been recognized for years as an industry leader by prominent analyst firms; 2016 was the eighth year in a row that Gartner, Inc. named MEGA as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

In addition to the robust sales growth in 2016, MEGA experienced strong preference for its SaaS offerings, which now account for 40 percent of new sales over traditional software licenses. This is in line with industry trends, where many companies now enjoy the benefits of subscription-based SaaS options: simplified deployment, lower IT budgets and easy upgrades.

Fortune 1000 companies rely on HOPEX solutions to help them foster innovation and be prepared for industry changes. Executives count on them to provide the information that lets them make smarter decisions about new business ventures, market opportunities and risk management. The proven software delivers a comprehensive view of the company, its strategies, assets, processes and risks. HOPEX solutions eliminate silos of information and create a single source of truth about company operations so that the same, up-to-date information is shared across the enterprise.

