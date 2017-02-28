SnapComms Launches Free Internal Communications Resource CommsTools.com

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting employee attention is extremely hard nowadays as staff contend with bloated email inboxes and information overload. That's why SnapComms (www.snapcomms.com), a leading provider of internal communications software, has released CommsTools.com, a free online resource that lists more than a hundred ways - old and new - to get a message across successfully.

This easy-to-use directory is an ideal starting point for anybody looking for ideas on how best to communicate to a wider group. It alphabetically lists a wide range of print, digital and face-to-face tactics, with suggestions for when to use each type.

Commenting on the launch, SnapComms CEO, Sarah Perry said, "In a time when there are so many channels available to communicators, and so much noise to contend with, having a resource that can help to pick the most efficient method for reaching your audience is vital. CommsTools.com helps communicators find the best ways to engage their audiences, whether that means adopting new software, or just sticking with reliable email campaigns."

She adds: "Every week it seems there is a new tool or app that is the 'latest and greatest' way to communicate with employees; a silver bullet to all communications woes that rarely lives up to its hype. But what are often forgotten are some of the simplest ways to communicate with employees; communicators just need to be reminded of what those methods are."

CommsTools.com is fully responsive across all devices. All tactics will continue to be updated, so the latest information will always be on hand. End-users will also have the ability to add feedback and suggestions to the site, making it a truly collaborative and engaging experience.

For more information, please visit CommsTools.com today.

About SnapComms

SnapComms, based in Auckland, NZ, is a self-funded, privately owned businessdetermined to help more organizations improve cut-through for employee communications. An offshoot of a small development company, co-founders and owners Sarah Perry and Chris Leonard productized the offering and launchedSnapComms in 2007. Within three years, SnapComms grew organically from zero to hero in the competitive sector of employee communication software, where it is now a global market leader. The company now serves more than 1.3 million paid enterprise users across 75 countries, and it continues to grow.

For more information, please visit www.SnapComms.com, or connect via social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

