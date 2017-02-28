Global Nanotechnology in the Smart Textiles and Wearables Market 2017: Market Revenue, Opportunity, Product Developer Profiles, Drivers and Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The number and variety of smart textiles and wearable electronic devices has increased significantly in the past few years, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being. Wearable low-power silicon electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) fabricated on fabrics, textiles with integrated Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and electronic devices such as smart glasses, watches and lenses have been widely investigated and commercialized (e.g. Google glass, Apple Watch).

There is increasing demand for wearable electronics from industries such as:

- Medical and healthcare monitoring and diagnostics

- Sportswear and fitness monitoring (bands)

- Consumer electronics such as smart watches, smart glasses and headsets

- Military GPS trackers, equipment (helmets) and wearable robots

- Smart apparel and footwear in fashion and sport

- Workplace safety and manufacturing

However, improvements in sensors, flexible & printable electronics and energy devices are necessary for wider implementation and nanomaterials and/or their hybrids are enabling the next phase convergence of textiles, electronics and informatics. They are opening the way for the integration of electronic components and sensors (e.g. heat and humidity) in high strength, flexible and electrically conductive textiles with energy storage and harvesting capabilities, biological functions, antimicrobial properties, and many other new functionalities.

The industry is now moving towards the development of electronic devices with flexible, thin, and large-area form factors. Electronic devices that are fabricated on flexible substrates for application in flexible displays, electronic paper, smart packages, skin-like sensors, wearable electronics, implantable medical implements etc. is a fast growing market. Their future development depends greatly on the exploitation of advanced materials.

Nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes (CNT), silver nanowires graphene and other 2D materials are viewed as key materials for the future development of wearable electronics for implementation in healthcare and fitness monitoring, electronic devices incorporated into clothing and smart skin' applications (printed graphene-based sensors integrated with other 2D materials for physiological monitoring).

Features of the Report:

- Market drivers and trends for smart textiles and wearables

- How nanomaterials are applied in smart textiles and wearables

- In-depth analysis of current state of the art and products in smart textiles and wearables

- Product developer profiles

- Market revenues for smart textiles and wearables across all markets

- Nanotech opportunity and market revenues

- Market challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 What are smart textiles?

1.2 Nanotechnology and smart textile & wearable technology

1.3 Growth in the wearable electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.4 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.5 From rigid to flexible and stretchable



2 Research Methodology



3 Nanomaterials

3.1 Properties Of Nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization

4 Nanomaterials In Textiles

4.1 Why use nanoTextiles?

4.1.1 Protective textiles

4.1.2 Electronic textiles

4.2 Carbon Nanotubes

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Properties utilized in smart textiles and wearables

4.2.3 Applications in smart textiles and wearables

4.3 Graphene

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Properties utilized in smart textiles and wearables

4.3.3 Applications in smart textiles and wearables

4.4 Nanocellulose

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Properties utilized in smart textiles and wearables

4.4.3 Applications in smart textiles and wearables

4.5 Nanofibers

4.5.1 Properties

4.5.2 Properties utilized in smart textiles and wearables

4.5.3 Applications in smart textiles and wearables

4.6 Quantum Dots

4.6.1 Properties

4.6.2 Properties utilized in smart textiles and wearables

4.6.3 Applications in smart textiles and wearables

4.7 Silver Nanowires

4.7.1 Properties

4.7.2 Properties utilized in smart textiles and wearables

4.7.3 Applications in smart textiles and wearables

4.8 Nanosilver

4.8.1 Properties

4.8.2 Applications

4.9 Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

4.9.1 Properties

4.9.2 Applications

4.10 Other Nanomaterials In Smart Textiles And Wearable

4.10.1 Graphene and carbon quantum dots

4.10.1.1 Properties

4.10.1.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.2 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene

4.10.2.1 Properties

4.10.2.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.3 C2N

4.10.3.1 Properties

4.10.3.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.4 Germanene

4.10.4.1 Properties

4.10.4.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.5 Graphdiyne

4.10.5.1 Properties

4.10.5.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.6 Graphane

4.10.6.1 Properties

4.10.6.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.6.3 Properties

4.10.6.4 Applications in electronics

4.10.7 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)

4.10.7.1 Properties

4.10.7.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.8 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

4.10.8.1 Properties

4.10.8.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.9 Silicene

4.10.9.1 Properties

4.10.9.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.10 Stanene/tinene

4.10.10.1 Properties

4.10.10.2 Applications in electronics

4.10.11 Tungsten diselenide

5 Wearable Sensors And Electronic Textiles

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in the wearable electronics market

5.1.2 ITO replacement for flexible electronics

5.1.3 Energy needs of wearable devices

5.1.4 Increased power and performance of sensors with reduced cost

5.1.5 Growth in the printed sensors market

5.1.6 Growth in the home diagnostics and point of care market

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Wearable electronics

5.2.1.1 Current state of the art

5.2.1.2 Nanotechnology solutions

5.2.1.3 Conductive inks

5.2.2 Wearable sensors

5.2.2.1 Current stage of the art

5.2.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

5.2.2.3 Wearable gas sensors

5.2.2.4 Wearable strain sensors

5.2.2.5 Wearable tactile sensors

5.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

5.3.1 Global market revenues

5.3.2 Nanotech opportunity

5.3.3 Market challenges

5.3.3.1 Manufacturing

5.3.3.2 Integration

5.3.3.3 Competing materials

5.3.3.4 Cost of nanomaterials

5.3.3.5 Sensor selectivity and recovery

5.4 Product Developers (28 Company Profiles)

6 Medical And Healthcare Smart Textiles And Wearables

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Universal to individualized medicine

6.1.2 Growth in the wearable monitoring market

6.1.3 Need for new materials for continuous health monitoring and adaptability

6.2 Applications

6.2.1 Current state of the art

6.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

6.2.2.1 Flexible/stretchable health monitors

6.2.2.2 Patch-type skin sensors

6.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

6.3.1 Global market revenues

6.3.2 Nanotech opportunity

6.3.3 Market challenges

6.4 Product Developers(6 Company Profiles)

7 Smart Clothing And Apparel Including Sportswear

7.1 Market Drivers

7.1.1 Reduction in size, appearance and cost of sensors

7.1.2 Increasing demand for smart fitness clothing

7.1.3 Improved medical analysis

7.1.4 Smart workwear for improved worker safety

7.2 Applications

7.2.1 Current state of the art

7.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

7.3 Market Size And Opportunity

7.3.1 Global market revenues

7.3.2 Nanotech opportunity

7.3.3 Market challenges

7.4 Product Developers (44 Company Profiles)

8 Wearable Energy Storage And Harvesting Devices

8.1 Market Drivers

8.1.1 Inadequacies of current battery technology for wearables

8.1.2 Need for flexible power sources

8.1.3 Energy harvesting for disappearables

8.2 Applications

8.2.1 Current state of the art

8.2.2 Nanotechnology solutions

8.2.2.1 Flexible and stretchable batteries

8.2.2.2 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

8.2.2.3 Solar energy harvesting textiles

8.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

8.3.1 Global market revenues

8.3.2 Nanotech opportunity

8.3.3 Market challenges

8.4 Product Developers (6 Company Profiles)

9 References

