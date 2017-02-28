Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE and Euronext: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results. The press release will be sent the day before, after market closing.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

http://www.constellium.com/aluminium-company/finance/financial-results-and-presentation/earnings-results;

and on Constellium's new investor relations app featuring stock price data, latest news, earning results, investor presentations, regulatory filings and more. The app can be downloaded on Apple Store and Google Play.

The webcast can be accessed live at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/999/19894

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and ask to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

USA : 1 866 376 8056

: 1 866 376 8056 France : 0 805 102 319

: 0 805 102 319 Germany : 0 800 589 5393

: 0 800 589 5393 Switzerland : 0 800 246 787

: 0 800 246 787 United Kingdom : 0 800 279 9489

: 0 800 279 9489 Other: 1 412 902 4221

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

Constellium will be hosting its 2017 Analyst Day on March 22 at the New York Stock Exchange. To register or access the live broadcast, please contact investor-relations@constellium.com.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE and Euronext: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2015.

