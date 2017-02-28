Population Health Management Market Worth 42.54 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Population Health Management Market By Component (Software, Services), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the global market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 42.54 Billion by 2021 from USD 13.85 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 25.2%.

The global population health management market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, end user, and region.

Based on component, the Population Health Management market is categorized into software and services. The software segment is expected to command the largest share of the global population health management market in 2016. PHM software includes web-based and cloud-based solutions. The advantage of these solutions is that the service provider maintains and upgrades the software and eliminates the buyer's responsibility of server support and maintenance, which enables the buyer to focus on their core business.

On the basis of end user, the global population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, employer groups, and government bodies. In 2016, the healthcare providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global population health management market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program in the U.S. (which is aimed at lowering healthcare costs by making use of novel solutions such as population health management) as well as the high demand for PHM solutions among healthcare providers owing to various benefits offered by these solutions. The Medicare initiative to penalize hospitals for unnecessary readmissions is another factor contributing to the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the population health management market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the implementation of a number of PHM programs to improve population health in Australia, growing medical tourism in Asia, rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, efforts taken to digitalize the healthcare system in China, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, and new outline by Japan's information and communication technology fund are driving the population health management market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., government support for the prevention of diseases and adoption of HCIT, growth in geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, need for affordable treatment options due to the rising healthcare costs, and advancing IT and big data capabilities are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Healthagen, LLC. (U.S.), OptumHealth (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Epic Corporation, Inc. (U.S.), Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Health Catalyst, LLC (U.S.), Wellcentive, Inc. (U.S.), i2i Population Health (U.S.), and Verscend Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the Population Health Management Market.

