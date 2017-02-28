Experience the Best of Seafaring London With The London Pass

LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tall Ships and Maritime Greenwich make Easter a great time to visit

London is one of the world's greatest seafaring cities and visitors can experience a nautical treat this Easter when the Rendezvous Tall Ships Regatta (13 - 16 April) begins in the maritime borough of Greenwich.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472824/The_Cutty_Sark.jpg )



Travellers who want to see the fleet of more than 30 tall ships can make the most of their day out in Greenwich with the popular sightseeing card The London Pass (www.londonpass.com). The pass offers a Thames river cruise to the maritime borough, and the chance to explore several historical attractions.

Getting there

The London Pass includes a 24-hour hop-on, hop-off ticket for the City Cruises Thames river boats , with services to Greenwich from three different locations in central London.En route to the maritime borough visitors will pass classic London riverside sights such as Tower Bridge, The Shard and HMS Belfast.Normally priced at £18, the Thames river boat ticket is part of The London Pass.

Key Greenwich sites recommended by The London Pass experts are:

The Cutty Sark: Go aboard the iconic tea clipper that brings to life the sounds, sights and smells of the sea.Explore interactive displays and walk right underneath the hull to touch a piece of ocean-going history. Normally priced at £12.15, entry to the Cutty Sark is included with The London Pass.

The National Maritime Museum: The National Maritime Museum is home to over two million maritime artefacts across three floors of exhibitions, and also a state-of-the-art Bridge Simulator for those brave enough to steer a ship into port. The museum houses the most important holdings in British and Dutch seafaring history including cartography, manuscripts and models. Entrance to the National Maritime Museum is free but the London Pass entitles visitors to a free souvenir guide normally priced at £5.

The Royal Observatory: Visit the home of Greenwich Mean Time and explore the mysteries of the universe from the historic heart of maritime London. The Royal Observatory's facilities include the Planetarium, Meridian Line and a variety of science and photographic exhibitions. Normally priced at £9.50, entry is included with The London Pass.

The Fan Museum: An attraction with a difference! Located in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Greenwich, the Fan Museum hosts the world's first permanent exhibition of fans and celebrates the history and art of fan making. Normally priced at £4, entry is included with The London Pass.

Home to the Royal Naval College, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Royal Borough of Greenwich is famous for its stunning architecture and maritime history and boasts a multitude of world-famous attractions around the traditional grounds of the Royal Palace.In addition, the Borough features stunning Greenwich Park, one of London's best-loved green spaces, a lively market and excellent shopping and dining.

The London Pass provides entry to more than 60 attractions, tours and experiences in the UK's capital city. Visitors using the London Pass save money on the cost of paying individually at each attraction. And at some of the most popular sites, like the Tower of London and Kensington Palace, they also save time with fast-track entry.

A one-day London Pass costs £62 per adult and £42 per child, but two-, three-, six- and even 10-day passes are also available.

www.londonpass.com

