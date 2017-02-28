Addition Strengthens Capabilities of Business Advisory Firm's Risk, Resilience Geopolitical Group

Ankura Consulting (Ankura) announced today the appointment of Evan Wilson as a Managing Director. Based in Paris, France, Mr. Wilson will practice with the firm's Risk, Resilience Geopolitical Group.

Evan Wilson joins the ranks of Ankura's business advisory team after more than 10 years of experience in international law and public policy, where he focused extensively on post-conflict peace negotiations, criminal law, and international commercial litigation.

Michelle DiGruttolo, Ankura Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the Risk, Resilience and Geopolitical Group, stated, "Adding Evan with his international law and policy expertise to our Risk, Resilience Geopolitical team is a win for all of us at Ankura, particularly our growing Geopolitical Advisory Practice. He is a huge asset to our continued work of identifying and clarifying both geopolitical risks and opportunities that have the potential to impact Ankura clients."

About Ankura Consulting

Ankura Consulting is a business advisory and expert services firm where we apply a deep understanding of both the opportunities and challenges clients face to deliver impactful, senior-level counsel. An independent firm built on five key principles Integrity, Quality, Diversity, Collaboration, Longevity Ankura's relationships extend beyond one engagement or issue and our industry experts are empowered to provide high-touch, unique approaches to clients every day. We offer a wide-range of services in Data Analytics Technology Services, Investigations Accounting Advisory, Litigation Disputes, Regulatory & Contractual Compliance, Risk, Resilience Geopolitical, Turnaround Restructuring.

