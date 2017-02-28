ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience with locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, announces today that it is opening a new store in ChampionsGate, Fla. The restaurant will officially open on March 6, 2017.

Located at 8274 Champions Gate Blvd., the new store will span 2,160 square feet, will include 70 indoor guest seats and 28 patio seats, and will employ 45-50 team members to include management, back-of-house and front-of-house employees.

"While we have recently increased our presence in markets outside of Central Florida, this region is our home and is instrumental in shaping Tijuana Flats as an organization," said Larry Ryback, chief executive officer at Tijuana Flats. "We love getting the opportunity to bring our 'Flat Outrageous' brand and our made-to-order, fresh, Tex-Mex fare to more Central Florida locations, and ChampionsGate is a perfect fit for us to do just that."

The location will also feature energy-efficient equipment and environmentally friendly processes, including the following:

Menus on recycled paper

Energy efficient LED Lighting with an average life of 50K hours

Environmentally friendly Energy Star rated tankless water heaters *Member of US Green Building Council

Water saving toilets that meet the EPA WaterSense criteria

Ceiling tile made with up to 55% recycled content

Zero VOC paint, certified Greenguard Gold for low chemical emissions

Low flow, water conserving faucets that meet the EPA WaterSense criteria

Floor tile made with post and pre consumer recycled materials *Member of US Green Building Council

E Solutions, energy efficient, eco-conscious walk in cooler condensers

Energy Star rated steamer

Occupancy sensors and time clocks are used to conserve energy throughout the restaurant

Water saving Pre-Rinse unit

In honor of the new restaurant's grand opening, Tijuana Flats will promote the following specials at the ChampionsGate location throughout the store's first week:

Monday, March 6: The first 50 guests receive a free Tijuana burrito.

Tuesday, March 7: Tijuana Tuesdaze includes two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99. Add a draft beer for $1.

Wednesday, March 8: $5 Norrito Bowls with the option to add steak or carnitas for $1.

Thursday, March 9: Throwback Thursdaze includes Tijuana burrito, chips, and a drink for $5.99. Add a draft beer for $1.

Friday, March 10: The "Rock Out Party" includes an all-day happy hour and live music from 6 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: "Local Hero Day" - teachers, police, firefighters, military, EMT's, and nurses enjoy a half-priced entrée with valid ID.

Sunday, March 12: Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of additional locations, visit tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Bowes

lbowes@findsomewinmore.com

(407) 722-7843