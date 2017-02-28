Alytus, Lithuania, 2017-02-28 15:53 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to consolidated unaudited data, in 2016 Snaige AB reached EBITDA of EUR 4.1 million, or an improvement by 25% since 2015.



The consolidated unaudited turnover of the company exceeded EUR 40 million and dropped by 12% (compared to 2015).



According to Gediminas Ceika, the Director General of Snaige AB, the reason why the sales dropped was aggressive strategy pursued by a number of Chinese and Turkish manufacturers on the Western markets. "Chinese and Turkish manufacturers in their efforts to take markets in the West have demonstrated a rather desperate behaviour, and offered their products at abnormally low rates. We cannot afford operating at loss, and this is why we lost some of our sales. I am certain though these losses are but temporary. No-one can afford operating at loss, not even Chinese".



Despite a drop in turnover, Snaige AB still generated unaudited non-consolidated net profit of EUR 1.2 million, i.e. more than doubled the profit since 2015.



Mr Ceika believes the company succeeded in improving profits by making a timely turn to other markets. Sales in Ukraine, important market for the company, have increased considerably.



According to the surveys by GFK, Snaige products in Ukraine are popular, so rank third or fourth on the list.



The Director General of Snaige AB is also proud of the company performance in the Baltics, specifically in Lithuania. "What makes me happy is seeing us leading sales charts nationwide, coupled with a largest market share in 2016, at 18% of the entire market for refrigerators and freezers" (based on the survey conducted by GFK).



In 2016, Snaige AB exported 88% of its products (to the total of 33 countries). Jordan market was the last we have entered. Numbers-wise, Ukraine (with 20%), Germany (with 14%), and France (with 12%) remain our key export partners.



According to Gediminas Ceika, our sales volumes in Germany, France, Nordic countries and other quality-sensitive markets demonstrate top quality of products offered by Snaige and compliance with EU standards. To quote Mr Ceika, "I am happy that the quality and advantages offered by our products are valued not only by Lithuanians, but also by French, German and Scandinavian consumers spoiled by a wide choice of products," said Mr Ceika. "I am proud of our company, which on the global scale is just a small enterprise, but which is able to compete against this industry's giants."



In 2017, Snaige AB expects to offer the market a few new models of refrigerators and freezers, to advance sales in recovering markets of Russia and Ukraine. However, according to Mr Ceika, the company has both interesting ventures and challenges ahead. "A number of row materials suppliers have announced rising prices for raw materials and other materials already. This will inevitably affect our business, and step-up the competition. However, we are not afraid of difficulties, we are an experienced, proven team, and certainly we will find an appropriate solution."



Director General of Snaige AB Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



