

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - In response to stiff competition from its rivals, AT&T Inc. (T) has lowered the price of its unlimited data plan and is also offering a video credit if customers subscribe to a video service plan.



The unlimited mobile data plan was made available to all AT&T customers less than two weeks ago. The plan for a single phone will now cost $90 for the first line, a price cut of $10.



AT&T had started to offer the unlimited data plan over a year ago, but the offer was limited to customers who also paid for one of the company's television services.



But less than two weeks ago, AT&T opened the plan to all wireless customers, dropping its requirement of video subscription. The company's move came after data announcements from rivals Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.



The new AT&T Unlimited Plus plan for wireless customers begins this Thursday. Customers who subscribe to the unlimited mobile plan will receive a $25 monthly video credit if they also subscribe to an AT&T video service plan - DirecTV, DirecTV Now or U-verse TV.



An AT&T Unlimited Plus customer will get unlimited data, talk, and text as well as 10 GB of tethering per smartphone. After the 10 GB is used, the maximum tethering speed will be reduced to 128Kbps.



AT&T also introduced its new Unlimited Choice plan that costs $60 a month on a single smartphone. The video is reduced to about 480p resolution at a maximum bandwidth of 1.5Mbps. The plan offers unlimited data with a maximum speed of 3Mbps.



On both plans, after 22 GB of data usage per line, AT&T said it may slow speeds on that line during times of network congestion.



Meanwhile, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said that starting March 1, it will give customers an additional line of service free. All customers on T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice plans with at least two voice lines can get an additional line for free after bill credits.



Customers with at least two voice lines can use that extra line however they want. It can be used for a new tablet or smartwatch, or to even turn the car into a 4G LTE hotspot. The deal is available for a limited time only.



T-Mobile and networking giant Ericsson (ERIC) also said they will bring gigabit-capable 4G LTE across the U.S. in 2017. Gigabit LTE is also a precursor for 5G deployment in 2020, according to the two companies.



