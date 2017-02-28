The Health division of Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) has implemented UpToDate Anywhere, with easy access within the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) they use every day.

The integration helps deliver evidence-based information directly to the point of care. "Most of our team members feel that UpToDate is a gold standard source of information," said Dr. Manish Naik, Chief Medical Information Officer and a member of the ARC Executive Board. "As long-time users of UpToDate, it was important to make access to UpToDate as easy as possible, so our clinicians can immediately get the answer to a clinical question while meeting with a patient. I use it regularly in my practice."

Austin Regional Clinic is a multispecialty medical group that provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 430,000 area residents, with 21 locations in seven cities throughout the greater Austin area.

"In the typical patient visit, physicians are expected to do so many tasks beyond patient care, such as considering meaningful use criteria and closing care gaps," said Dr. Naik. "As we move further along the continuum of value-based care, we know that incorporating an authoritative clinical decision support resource within the clinical workflow is important to maintain high quality of care while eliminating unnecessary testing or treatment that lacks evidence-based support. Using the clinical guidelines with evidence in UpToDate helps support our efforts to improve quality metrics."

Peter Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer commented, "Embedding UpToDate into the Epic system saves clinicians time by eliminating unnecessary steps and clicks, providing the fastest possible access to diagnosis and treatment recommendations. This combination can help ARC's healthcare professionals consistently and efficiently deliver the highest standards of care in the communities they serve."

