Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Director's Other Directorship

Following an announcement by Rentokil Initial plc on 23 February 2017, this announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Alan Giles, a director of the Company, is to retire from the board of Rentokil Initial plc at its AGM on 10 May 2017.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

28 February 2017