HOCKESSIN, DE--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Experience the beauty of spring's wildflower season in the gardens at Mt. Cuba Center, which will open for general admission starting April 1. Stroll through acres of shaded woodlands, open meadow, ponds and formal gardens at Mt. Cuba Center.

Spring at Mt. Cuba Center is the time to spot wildflowers like trilliums, Virginia bluebells and Quaker ladies which can be seen only for a short time early in the season, typically going dormant by the time the forest canopy's leaves shade the forest floor. Mt. Cuba Center's gardens feature 40 different types of trilliums, and many more colorful spring wildflowers.

Mt. Cuba Center's naturalistic gardens feature stunning varieties of native plants in their natural settings which are accessible by a network of intimate walking paths over gently rolling terrain. The gardens will be open to visitors from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting April 1.

The annual Wildflower Celebration, where garden admission is free to the public and includes family-friendly activities, will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 1,000 families to attend will receive a free native plant to take home.

General admission to the gardens is $10. Garden highlights tours, occurring daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., are an additional $2. Discounted rates are available for children and pre-arranged groups. An in-depth garden tour from an experienced docent is available on the second Saturday of each month for $15, and includes admission and a free native plant to take home.

Mt. Cuba Center is dedicated to supporting the environment through the practice and promotion of ecological horticulture. Mt. Cuba Center's gardens and programs inspire an appreciation for the beauty and value of native plants and commitment to protect the habitats that sustain them. The gardens are open to visitors April 1 through November 19. Classes are offered year-round.

For more information, visit mtcubacenter.org.

