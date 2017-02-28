Global Instant Noodles Market Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Instant Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The global instant noodles market growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2009-2016, reaching production volume of 106 Billion packets in 2016.

Available everywhere from fast food cafeterias of the U.S. to the roadside hawkers in India, instant noodles are swiftly gaining prominence as they are quicker to make and easy to store. Chiefly precooked at the factory, they are packaged as dried noodles along with a special powder that adds flavour to the noodles. A mainstream food category, instant noodles are produced in more than 80 countries worldwide.

China represented the largest consumer of instant noodles accounting for more than 40% of the global consumption in 2016. China was followed by Indonesia, Japan, India, Vietnam, the United States, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and others. The report has also covered some of the major players in the top producing countries. Although increasing competition and growing health consciousness among consumers are some of the major challenges faced by instant noodles manufacturers, maintaining high quality standards and having a strong brand recognition can help them overcome these challenges.

Growing population in developing countries, hectic lifestyles, rising number of working women along with the desire for minimal cooking labour are some of the major drivers encouraging the growth of the global instant noodles market. Other factors such as low cost of the product, a large variety of flavours and flexibility according to regional taste also help to maintain an unfailing demand for the product worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Instant Noodles Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Instant Noodles Manufacturing Process



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics



12 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w5l8pc/instant_noodles

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716