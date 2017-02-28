sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.02.2017 | 16:18
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ganapati plc - Result of AGM

28 February 2017

Ganapati PLC
("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Ganapati Plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were duly passed.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement


CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284


NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2017 PR Newswire