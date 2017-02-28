ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm headquartered in Orlando, has successfully completed a 15-year, 47,000-square-foot lease on behalf of law firm Shutts & Bowen at downtown Orlando's Lincoln Plaza building. Recent Foundry recruit and industry veteran Jeff Patterson secured the deal on behalf of the client. Catherine Reeves with Highwoods Properties represented the landlord in the deal.

The law firm's decision to relocate its office from the ninth and 10 th floors of the Lincoln Plaza building to the entire 9 th floor and top (16 th ) floor stemmed from a desire to create a more efficient, collaborative and attractive workspace to enhance employee productivity, recruitment and retention. To achieve the desired look and feel of the space, Foundry enlisted the help of local interior designer Rob Blakeslee to transform the already visually stunning top floor, which includes features such as a 1,850 square-foot conference/lounge area with a 30-foot-high vaulted ceiling, into Shutts & Bowen's ideal office. Blakeslee's alterations to the space will include significant renovations to the lobby, like a 36 foot by 12 inch fumed oak canopy feature, as well as subtle design touches, such as thin column light fixtures suspended from the vaulted ceiling.

"After spending 30 years in Orlando and completing over 500 deals in the region, it is a privilege to continue to be able to assist local businesses like Shutts & Bowen in finding a space that speaks to their organizational goals and company culture," said Patterson, senior vice president at Foundry Commercial. "Since joining the Foundry team, I've been able to maintain the same drive and focus for securing the best deals for my clients that I had while running my own company. I am looking forward to continuing to operate in an environment that encourages associates to remain passionate about every client and every project, every day."

"Few brokers can match the time and personal attention that Jeff devotes to his projects," said James Willard, partner at Shutts & Bowen. "He listened and we are thankful to him and the entire Foundry team for securing this lease on our behalf, and for helping us to achieve more than we thought was possible in the deal."

Prior to joining Foundry Commercial, Patterson represented prominent tenants such as Federal Express, Compass Research and Ridgeworth Capital and has handled many of Orlando's premier office projects, including: the Landmark Center, Bank of America Center, Citrus Center, and the marketing and development of the $85 million, 31-story One Eleven Project, among many others.

About Foundry Commercial

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 270 employees and more than 40 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control more than $500 million in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.

