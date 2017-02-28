

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the 'Company') Director/PDMR Transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a) Name |Patrick Reeve | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 Reason for notification | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a) Position/status |PDMR/Director | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b) Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction | |3)|platform, | | | | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a) Name |Albion Enterprise VCT PLC | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b) LEI |213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | | transactions have been conducted | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Description of the |Ordinary shares of | | financial instrument, type |nominal value 1 penny | |a) of instrument |each | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | | | | | Identification code |GB00B1G3LR35 | | | | | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Issue of Shares under the Dividend | |b) Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment Scheme | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c) Price(s) and volume(s) | Price Volume Amount | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ | | £0.9744 | 1809|£1762.69| +-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ |d) Aggregated information | | | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ | | | | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ | - Aggregated volume | | 1809|£1762.69| +-------------------------------------+------------------------+------+--------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e) Date of the transaction |28-Feb-17 | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f) Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary



Date of notification



28 February 2017



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV39B1G3LR3R38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX