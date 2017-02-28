SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is a pharmacy innovation company helping people, businesses, and communities manage health in more affordable, effective ways. The company operates approximately 9,700 retail pharmacies and 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, is a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 89 million plan members, operates a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, and is the leader in the expanding specialty pharmacy business.

Ranked #7 on the 2016 Fortune 500 list

Fourteen consecutive years of dividend increases

The largest pharmacy in the United States based on total prescription revenue

2.3 billion adjusted prescriptions filled or managed annually

Advisor Access spoke with Executive Vice President and CFO Dave Denton on the company's focus on driving operational excellence.

Advisor Access: CVS Health has been focused on the theme of driving more affordable, accessible, and effective care. Can you talk about how you are executing on each of those objectives?

Dave Denton: As the healthcare market continues to evolve, healthcare stakeholders are placing increased emphasis on making care more affordable, accessible, and effective. We believe no other company has the full suite of assets to deliver on each of these objectives. We've built the capabilities to integrate pharmacy care from the payer to the provider to the patient...

AA: Drug pricing has been in the news repeatedly over the last year. How is CVS approaching this issue?

DD: One of the biggest and most complex challenges facing the healthcare system is the increasing cost of medications. Price inflation on established branded products, as well as new specialty products coming to market at elevated price points, are creating new challenges for plan sponsors and patients alike...

