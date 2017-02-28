MOBILE WORLD CONGRESSVeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN™ company, today announced a partnership with NetFoundry™, a new venture of Tata Communications, and interoperability with the NetFoundry platform.

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations. At the same time, VeloCloud delivers optimized access to private datacenters and enterprise applications and to cloud services through its system of VeloCloud Gateways.

NetFoundry's software provides secure, resilient packet routing across multiple mid-mile Tier One Internet connections to optimize application delivery of SaaS, cloud and IoT services. VeloCloud customers are able to continue to leverage the system of VeloCloud Gateways in addition to the NetFoundry optimization. Customers of NetFoundry are able to connect branch offices to the NetFoundry platform via this integration.

"Partnering with Tata NetFoundry gives our joint customers greater options for delivering quality of experience across the Internet," said Sanjay Uppal, Co-founder and CEO, VeloCloud. "Tata NetFoundry gives businesses improved performance and security across long Internet distances."

Proen Internet announced that they are leveraging the VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN and NetFoundry integration. "We are pleased to bring this combined solution to our customers," said Kittipan Sri-bua-iam, CEO of Proen Internet. "Security, performance and value are of enormous importance to the businesses we serve, and our pilots have shown the improved performance to Office 365, which is critical for our customers." Proen is one of the leading systems integrators based in Thailand.

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private datacenters and enterprise applications. Global Service Providers are able to increase revenue, deliver advanced services and increase flexibility by delivering elastic transport, performance for cloud applications, and integrated advanced services all via a zero-touch deployment and operations model. Both Enterprises and Service Providers benefit from the multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture and the ability to support real-time applications over private, broadband and wireless links. The partnership of VeloCloud and NetFoundry provides increased flexibility for the customers of both companies seeking to deliver performance, reliability and security across the Enterprise, over the Internet and to the cloud.

"This turnkey solution enables VeloCloud SD-WAN customers to leverage the NetFoundry platform to extend security and performance to cloud, extranet and IoT sites," Galeal Zino, President of NetFoundry said. "Enterprises using NetFoundry with Microsoft Office 365 and similar cloud services can now simply extend their VeloCloud SD-WANs to get the security and performance they need, without needing to procure private circuits."

"The combination of NetFoundry and VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN make it possible for customers to use public Internet transport while delivering predictability and improved mid-mile performance for cloud applications, as well as reducing the time to connect new locations," said Sanjay Uppal. "Together we provide an economical alternative to using private networks to connect to the cloud, without any compromise to the application performance, security and the user experience."

Industry analysts have recognized VeloCloud's innovation and unique benefits delivered with VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN. VeloCloud was named a "Cool Vendor" in the "Cool Vendors in Enterprise Networking"1 report by Gartner, Inc., selected for being innovative, impactful and intriguing. In addition, Frost Sullivan recognized VeloCloud with the North American Best Practices Award for Product Leadership, noting VeloCloud's key value propositions of extensive multi-tenant cloud footprint, and its dynamic multipath technology which optimizes real-time traffic over best effort networks.

About VeloCloud

VeloCloud Networks™, Inc. is the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN™ company, a Gartner Cool Vendor, the Frost Sullivan Product Leader in the SD-WAN Solution Market, and a Best of Interop and Best of VMworld winner. The company simplifies branch WAN networking by automating deployment and improving performance over private, broadband Internet and LTE links for today's increasingly distributed enterprises. VeloCloud SD-WAN includes: a choice of public, private or hybrid cloud network for enterprise-grade connection to cloud and enterprise applications; branch office enterprise appliances and optional data center appliances; software-defined control and automation; and virtual services delivery. VeloCloud has received financing from investors including NEA, Venrock, March Capital Partners, Cisco Investments and The Fabric, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.velocloud.com and follow the company on Twitter @VeloCloud.

