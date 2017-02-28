Biofertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends 2009-2016, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biofertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The global biofertilizer market was worth more than US$ 9 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 13% during 2009-2016.

The study covers all the requisite aspects of the biofertilizer market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of biofertilizer type. Currently, nitrogen fixing biofertilizers like Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, etc. represent the biggest segment of the global biofertilizer market. Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are followed by phosphate fixing biofertilizers.

The report has also mapped the demand of the biofertilizer market across various regions. They include Asia, North America, Europe and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Biofertilizers Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Type



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Biofertilizer Manufacturing Process



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics



13 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6xk3hr/biofertilizer

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716