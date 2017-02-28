Oceanco Unveils Amara - A 120-Meter 'Resort' Yacht

ALBLASSERDAM, The Netherlands, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Amara, Oceanco's newly designed and engineered 120-meter private yacht concept, designed in collaboration with Sam Sorgiovanni Designs was unveiled by His Excellency Saeed Harib, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Vice President and Chairman of Dubai International Marine Club - Mina Seyahi, and Senior Advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472243/Oceanco_Amara.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472244/Oceanco_Amara_BeachClub.jpg )



Oceanco revealed the lifestyle philosophy of creating a yacht designed for extended families and friends. Amara provides unparalleled living and entertainment facilities for up to 20 guests. The contemporary interior with natural timber, stone and textural carpets and fabrics blend to create an inviting and natural environment.

"In designing the exterior lines of Amara, I wanted to portray a very strong and muscular form that was progressive in design but with a timeless appeal," says Sorgiovanni. Its long bow accentuates the vessel's generous proportions. Most importantly, the interior and exterior design work in harmony to create a holistic feeling of a relaxed well-appointed resort.

The lower level deck opens up to reveal an expansive beach club resort that offers 3-way access to the sea; port starboard and aft. Also on this deck is a comprehensive wellness area with banya, hammam, beauty treatment lounge and a cinema experience for 16 persons.

A waterfall from the upper deck cascades down into the main deck swimming pool. And the main deck is party central, featuring a stunning pool bar, opening balconies and large entertainment areas. The upper deck has an outstanding owner's apartment with a private plunge pool and open-air aft deck dining for 20+ people.

The gym with a capital view is located on the bridge deck. For intimate gatherings there are two Majilis-style areas aboard. In addition to the cinema on the lower deck, there is a quixotic cabana style open-air cinema on the sun deck.For young guests and those young at heart, there are accommodations for fun sports equipment such as a climbing wall and water slides.

Amara reflects Oceanco's applied evolutionary thinking, allowing clients to shape their way of life onboard. Amara will take you from the crystal waters of the Maldives to the iconic Caribbean islands, from the ancient marvels of the Mediterranean to the golden sands of Sri Lanka, in privacy, safety, and tranquility.

