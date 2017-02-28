High Performance Fiber Market Worth 16.46 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"High Performance Fiber Marketby Type (Carbon Fiber, Aramid, PBI, PPS, Glass Fiber, Ceramics), Application (Electronics & Communication, Textile, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from 10.73 Billion in 2016 to USD 16.46 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2016 and 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 73 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on"High Performance Fiber Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-performance-fiber-market-148856153.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Major reasons fueling the growth of the high performance fiber market are increasing need for high performance fibers in the aerospace & defense sector and growing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight materials with superior strength for use in various applications, such as textile and automotive, among others.

Ask for PDF of the Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=148856153

Among types, the carbon fiber segment of the high performance fiber market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

Based on type, the carbon fiber segment of the high performance fiber market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021 due to increasing demand for carbon fibers to manufacture aircraft structural components, Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) boards, automotive structural parts, golf shafts, and wind blade components, among others.

The aerospace & defense application segment is projected to lead the high performance fiber market during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

Among applications, the aerospace & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the high performance fiber market in 2016. The growth of the aerospace & defense application segment of the high performance fiber market can be attributed to increasing demand for carbon fiber-based composites that are used for manufacturing various structural parts of aircraft as high performance fibers offer high strength to weight ratio, increased corrosion resistance, and high temperature resistance.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=148856153

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for high performance fibers during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the High Performance Fiber Market in 2016. It was followed by the North American and European regions. The Asia-Pacific region is a major consumer of high performance fibers, which are used in varied applications, such as electronics & telecommunication, textiles, aerospace & defense, construction & building, automotive, and sporting goods, among others. Demand for high performance fibers is increasing in various countries, such as Japan, Hong Kong, China, India, and Indonesia, among others of the Asia-Pacific region. Existing players are planning capacity expansions in the next few years to meet increasing demand for high performance fibers from various end-use applications.

The leading market players covered in this report include Teijin Ltd. (Japan), E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company (U.S.), Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Owens Corning (U.S.), PBI Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (Netherlands), Kureha Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Aramid Fiber Market by Type (Para-aramid, Meta-aramid, and Others), and Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Optical Fiber, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Electrical Insulation, Aerospace, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aramid-fibers-market-112849061.html



Concrete Fiber Market by Type (Synthetic Fiber, Steel Fiber, Glass Fiber, Natural Fiber, Basalt Fiber), End-Use Industry (Transport Infrastructure, Building & Construction, Mining & Tunnel, Industrial Flooring), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concrete-fibers-market-122792577.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We, at MarketsandMarkets, are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets