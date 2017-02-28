MEMPHIS TN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Data Facts, Inc. today announced that it is an exhibitor for the Ellie Mae Experience 2017. The conference will be held March 6-8, 2017 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's conference theme, "License to Succeed" encourages attendees to learn about the latest technologies defining the mortgage industry while offering training, solutions, and networking to improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

Data Facts has provided information lenders can trust and rely on to make sound lending decisions since 1989. Credit reports, tax returns and social security verifications, flood certifications, an appraisal platform, and a variety of fraud products assist their lending clients in keeping ahead of their competition. Staying apprised of industry regulations, committing to operational excellence and enthusiastically providing personalized service has solidified Data Facts as an industry leader for nearly three decades.

"Our relationship with Ellie Mae is very important to us and to our customers," said Julie Wink, Executive Vice-President of Data Facts. "We are delighted to be an exhibitor at the Ellie Mae Experience 2017. The event provides a venue for mortgage industry professionals to network, receive training and learn how to get more value from their technology investments."

Ellie Mae Experience 2017 will bring together 3,000 mortgage industry professionals for three days of specialized tracks, breakout sessions, training, networking and keynotes. To learn more about Ellie Mae Experience 2017, visit http://experience.elliemae.com.

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending professionals to help them reach sound lending decisions. Headquartered in Cordova, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, and is committed to ongoing education and industry involvement to ensure they stay on the forefront of industry regulations. This insight allows them to provide a suite of comprehensive solutions such as credit reports, fraud products, tax and social security verifications, flood solutions, and an appraisal ordering platform, to help clients close more, faster and easier.

Their commitment to above industry standards is proven by their NAPBS accreditation, sustaining SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, all staff members upholding FCRA certification, and maintaining active roles on the NCRA and multiple MBA boards.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

In addition, Data Facts, Inc. is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned business.

