GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility introduces Blue iQ to transform the transportation industry from diesel to natural gas

PRESS RELEASE

Hexagon Composites' partly owned company, Agility Fuel Solutions introduces Blue iQ, its newest natural gas fuel product, at the American Trucking Association's TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition. Blue iQ uses proprietary technology developed through Agility's partnership with Cummins to give natural gas vehicles the same tools diesel trucks use to optimize fuel consumption and maximize uptime.

See attached press release by Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.

For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no (mailto:solveig.saether@hexagon.no)

Hexagon Composites ASA is a publicly listed company with its headquarters in Aalesund, Norway. The Group develops and produces composite pressure cylinders and systems for storage and transportation of various gases.

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

Blue iQ TMC 27Feb2017 (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2083002/785085.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

