H/2 Capital Partners Statement Regarding Four Seasons Health Care

STAMFORD, Connecticut, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --H/2 Capital Partners ("H/2") today announced that it has been actively engaged in discussions with Terra Firma ("Terra Firma") and its portfolio company, FSHC Group Holdings Limited ("Four Seasons," and together with Terra Firma, the "Parent Group"), regarding the development of a long-term operating and financial solution for the Parent Group's subsidiaries, Elli Finance (UK) plc and Elli Investments Limited (collectively, the "Company"). H/2's affiliates currently own a significant interest in the Company's 8.75% Senior Secured Notes, due 2019 (ISIN: XS0794786011/ISIN: XS0794785633).

Commencing in September 2016 and continuing over the ensuing six months, H/2 and the Parent Group discussed the Company's operations and financial condition, including proposals for its capital structure. As part of this, H/2 also proposed that it was willing to provide additional financing to strengthen the Company's long-term stability.

While the parties have not yet reached agreement, H/2 remains strongly supportive of the Company's business, and continues to be committed to creating a stable future for the Company's residents and their families, as well as other important stakeholders.

About H/2 Capital Partners

H/2 Capital Partners is an institutional investment manager focused on credit, real estate and related markets, with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. H/2 provides senior debt capital and other financial solutions to both public companies and institutional borrowers across a variety of sectors. Since its inception, H/2 and its affiliates have completed over $40 billion of investments on behalf of leading pension funds, sovereign funds and other institutions globally.