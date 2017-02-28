IRW-PRESS: Birimian Ltd.: Birimian Limited: Bohrungen bestätigen neue Vererzungszone in hochgradiger Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina

Bohrungen bestätigen neue Vererzungszone in hochgradiger Lithiumlagerstätte Goulamina

- Ergebnisse der Bohrungen bestätigen die Entdeckung eines dritten stark vererzten Pegmatitkörpers auf Goulamina - Die Sangar Zone. - Rückspülbohrungen (Reverse Circulation Drilling, RC) in der Sangar Zone durchteuften eine mächtige und hochgradige Vererzung einschließlich; o 25m mit 1,45% Li2O ab 25m Tiefe o 29m mit 1,65% Li2O ab 13m Tiefe und § 36m mit 1,87% Li2O ab 63m Tiefe o 34m mit 1,42% Li2O ab 28m Tiefe o 26m mit 1,89% Li2O ab 25m Tiefe o 32m mit 1,85% Li2O ab 45m Tiefe und § 26m mit 1,95% Li2O ab 80m Tiefe - Weitere hochgradige Bohrabschnitte aus Bohrungen auf Main Zone und West Zone. - Aktuelle Phase der RC-Bohrungen jetzt abgeschlossen. Kernbohrungen setzen Überprüfung der Tiefenerstreckung auf West Zone fort. - Analysenergebnisse für den Großteil der Bohrungen stehen noch aus. - Aktualisierung der Mineralressource wird im März 2017 erwartet.

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS; Birimian oder das Unternehmen - http://rohstoff-tv.net/c/mid,3074,Firmenpraesentationen/?v=297191) gibt weitere Ergebnisse der Phase 2 des Bohrprogramms auf der Lagerstätte Goulamina bekannt. Goulamina gehört zum Lithiumprojekt Bougouni, das sich vollständig im Unternehmensbesitz befindet und im Süden Malis liegt (Abbildung 1).

Mit einer aktuellen Ressource von 15,5 Mio. Tonnen mit 1,48 % Li2O für 229.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Li2O, gehört Goulamina zu den höchstgradigen Lithiumlagerstätten signifikanter Größe weltweit. Das derzeitige Bohrprogramm hatte das Ziel, die bestehende Ressource zu erweitern, um eine Aktualisierung der Ressourcenklassifikationen für detaillierte Machbarkeitsbeurteilungen zu ermöglichen.

Das Ziel des aktuellen Bohrprogramms ist, die bestehende Ressource zu erweitern und Aktualisierungen der Ressourcenklassifizierungen für detaillierte Machbarkeitsbewertungen zu ermöglichen. Alle RC-Bohrungen wurden jetzt abgeschlossen und das Bohrgerät wird jetzt aus dem Gelände abtransportiert. Ein Kernbohrgerät verbleibt vor Ort, um auf der West Zone zu bohren. Der Abschluss dieser Arbeiten wird innerhalb der nächsten Woche erwartet.

Entdeckung Sangar Zone

Die Ergebnisse aus weiteren 14 RC-Bohrungen sind jetzt eingetroffen (Abbildung 1). Die jüngsten Analysenergebnisse bestätigen die Entdeckung einer dritten Vererzungszone auf Goulamina. Dieser neue und bisher nicht geprüfte Trend liegt ungefähr 200m südlich der und parallel zur West Zone. Die Ergebnisse schließen ein: - 25m mit 1,45% Li2O ab 25m Tiefe (GMRC068) - 29m mit 1,65% Li2O ab 13m Tiefe und - 36m mit 1,87% Li2O ab 63m Tiefe (GMRC069) - 34m mit 1,42% Li2O ab 28m Tiefe (GMRC070) - 26m mit 1,89% Li2O ab 25m Tiefe und - 12m mit 1,74% Li2O ab 63m Tiefe und 12m mit 1,39% Li2O ab 78m Tiefe (GMRC071) - 32m mit 1,85% Li2O ab 45m Tiefe und - 26m mit 1,95% Li2O ab 80m Tiefe (GMRC073)

Diese jüngsten Ergebnisse stammen aus kurzen RC-Bohrungen in größeren Abständen, die unter die verstreut liegenden Aufschlüsse des Spodumen führenden Pegmatits niedergebracht wurden. Diese sehr vielversprechenden Abschnitte nahe der Oberfläche bleiben im Streichen und zur Tiefe offen, was ein Anzeichen für ein gutes Potenzial zur Ressourcenerweiterung in diesem Gebiet ist.

Weitere Ergebnisse der RC-Bohrungen auf dem nördlichen Ausläufer der Main Zone schließen ein 16m mit 1,46% Li2O ab 70 m Tiefe (GMRC075) und 12m mit 1,73% Li2O ab 82m Tiefe (GMRC077). Dies deutet im Allgemeinen eine Verengung der Vererzung im Norden der Main Zone an.

Der Rest der berichteten RC-Bohrungen sind Bohrungen in der West Zone gegen die Fallrichtung und im Streichen. Eine Anzahl von RC-Bohrungen haben nicht die anvisierte Endtiefe erreicht und werden zurzeit durch Kernbohrungen verlängert (siehe Anmerkungen in Tabelle 1).

Insgesamt 66 Bohrungen stehen vor der endgültigen Aufbereitung und Erhalt der Analysenergebnisse. Die Ergebnisse werden bekannt gegeben, sobald sie zur Verfügung stehen.

Weitere Planung

Der Fokus der RC-Bohrungen lag anfangs vorrangig auf der Erkundung der Erweiterungen der West-Zone in Streichrichtung und anderer Explorationsziele im Süden der Lagerstätte. Die letzte Phase der RC-Bohrungen, die jetzt abgeschlossen ist, umfasst Infill-Abschnitte in 25-m-Abständen in der Main Zone und West Zone. Die Kernbohrungen sind noch im Laufen und testen auf der West Zone die Erweiterungen der Mineralisierung in die Tiefe. Der Abschluss der Bohrarbeiten wird in Kürze und die Analysenergebnisse werden in den kommenden Wochen erwartet.

Am 30. Januar 2017 hat Birimian bekannt gegeben, dass die Scoping-Studie für das Lithiumprojekt Bougouni das hervorragende Potenzial des Projekts bestätigt hat, weshalb nun eine Vormachbarkeitsstudie (PreFeasibility Study, PFS) durchgeführt werden soll. Die Ergebnisse der Scoping-Studie lassen darauf schließen, dass die Goulamina-Lagerstätte kostengünstig im Tagebauverfahren abgebaut und eine gestufte Aufbereitungsanlage geplant werden kann. Dabei profitiert man von niedrigen Verhältnissen Abraum:Erz, hochgradiger Vererzung an der Oberfläche und niedrigen Betriebskosten in Mali. http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39064/27022017_BGS_DE_Bougouni Drilling Results.001.jpeg

Abbildung 1. Goulamina-Lagerstätte. Planansicht des Lithium-Pegmatits mit Lage der Bohrungen und berichteten Bohrabschnitten (rot)

Gleichzeitig zum laufenden Bohrprogramm arbeitet Birimian an weiteren Studien, um die Machbarkeitsvorstudie abschließen zu können. Como Engineers führen die nächste Phase der Machbarkeitsvorstudie durch, Aufbereitungstechnik und Entwurf der Arbeitsablaufdiagramme (Flow Sheets). Das Unternehmen ist davon überzeugt, dass Potenzial besteht, die Projektwirtschaftlichkeit verbessern zu können, durch:

- Optimierung des Tagebau-Konzepts. - Verbessertes Flowsheet-Design durch verschiedene PFS-Testarbeiten. - Weitere detaillierte Analyse verschiedener Transport- und Logistikmöglichkeiten. - Abgrenzung weiterer Vererzungen.

Die Bohrarbeiten werden kurz unterbrochen, da das Unternehmen Arbeiten zur Ressourcenschätzung und andere technische Studien hinsichtlich der Ressource durchführt. Die Strategie des Unternehmens ist weiterhin die Beschleunigung der Entwicklung der zurzeit abgegrenzten Ressourcen auf dem Projekt Bougouni, statt größere Ressourcenerweiterungen durch Bohrungen anzuvisieren. Zurzeit wird die nächste Phase der Entwicklungsbohrungen geplant. Das Programm hat die folgenden Ziele:

- Weiteres Upgrade der Ressorcenkategorien - Bestätigung geotechnischer Parameter für die Planung einer Tagebaumine - Bestätigung von Standorten für Aufbereitungsanlage, damit verbundene Infrastruktur, Abraumhalde und Tailings-Lagerplatz.

Die Umweltberater des Unternehmens werden in ungefähr einer Woche wieder vor Ort sein, um die nächste Phase der detaillierten Nachhaltigkeitsstudien auf dem Projekt und in der weiteren Umgebung durchzuführen, was einige der oben beschriebenen technischen Studien erleichtern wird.

Birimian möchte die wirtschaftliche Nutzbarkeit von Bougouni beschleunigen. Folglich werden die nächsten wichtigen Meilensteine die metallurgischen Testarbeiten und eine aktualisierte Ressourcenschätzung sein. Das Unternehmen rechnet damit, dass sie Ende dieses Quartals verfügbar sein werden. Im Anschluss wird die Fertigstellung der PFS im Juniquartal 2017 erwartet. Dies wird es dem Unternehmen erlauben, die Projektfinanzierung und Abnahmeabkommen, vorbehaltlich positiver PFS-Ergebnisse, weiterzuverfolgen.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte

Mr Kevin Joyce Managing Director 08 9286 3045 info@birimiangold.com In Europa: Swiss Resource Capital AG Jochen Staiger info@resource-capital.ch www.resource-capital.ch Stellungnahme der Sachverständigen Die in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen zu den Explorationsergebnissen stammen aus Datenmaterial, das von bzw. unter der Aufsicht von Kevin Anthony Joyce zusammengestellt wurde. Herr Joyce ist Managing Director (Geschäftsführer) von Birimian Limited und ein Mitglied des Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Herr Joyce hat ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für die Art der hier dargestellten Mineralisierung bzw. Lagerstätte und auch für die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten relevant sind. Er verfügt somit über die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen im Sinne der einschlägigen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Ausgabe 2012) befähigen. Herr Joyce stimmt zu, dass die auf den einschlägigen Informationen basierenden Angaben in einer der Form und dem Kontext entsprechenden Weise in den Bericht aufgenommen werden.

Die Informationen in dieser Pressemitteilung, die sich auf Mineralressourcen beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von oder unter der Leitung von Herrn Matt Bampton, einem Mitglied von The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy und des Australian Institute of Geoscientists, erstellt wurden. Herr Bampton ist ein Vollzeit-Angestellter von Cube Consulting Pty. Ltd. und verfügt über eine ausreichende Erfahrung, die für diese Arten von Mineralisierungen und Lagerstätten sowie für seine Tätigkeiten erforderlich ist, um als Competent Person gemäß der Ausgabe von 2012 des Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results definiert werden zu können. Herr Bampton erlaubt das Hinzufügen von Material zu diesem Bericht, das auf seinen Informationen basiert und in Form und Kontext erscheint.

Bereits berichtete Ergebnisse Diese Mitteilung enthält Informationen zu früheren Explorationsergebnissen aus dem Projekt Bougouni. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass ihm keine neuen Informationen oder Daten bekannt sind, welche sich erheblich auf die in der ursprünglichen Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Informationen auswirken könnten, und dass sich die wesentlichen Annahmen und technischen Parameter nicht entscheidend geändert haben. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die Form und der Kontext, in denen die Erkenntnisse des Sachverständigen präsentiert werden, keine wesentlichen Änderungen gegenüber der ursprünglichen Pressemitteilung aufweisen. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen Aussagen zu Plänen hinsichtlich der Mineralliegenschaften des Unternehmens sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Es kann nicht gewährleistet werden, dass die Pläne, die das Unternehmen zur Erschließung seiner Liegenschaften hat, wie erwartet umgesetzt werden. Es kann auch nicht gewährleistet werden, dass das Unternehmen das Vorhandensein von Minerallagerstätten bestätigen wird, dass sich eine Mineralisierung als wirtschaftlich rentabel herausstellen wird oder dass auf den Liegenschaften des Unternehmens jemals ein Bergbaubetrieb errichtet werden wird.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Table 1. Reported drill holes at the Bougouni Project, Mali, and significant intercepts. http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2017/39064/27022017_BG S_DE_Bougouni Drilling Results.002.png

Table 2. Phase 2 - Reverse Circulation and Diamond drill holes at the Bougouni Project, Mali. Hole_IDNorth East Dip Azm Hole Comment Depth

GMRC056125470613410-60 265 57 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC057125475613380-60 265 104 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC058125480613355-60 265 100 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC059125480613405-60 265 123 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC060125485613345-60 265 123 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC061125485613395-60 265 153 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC062125450613540-60 265 71 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC063125450613600-60 265 93 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC064125445613580-60 265 80 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC065125445613620-60 265 122 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC066125440613600-60 265 98 Reported 14

0 February 2017

GMRC067125440613640-60 265 120 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC068125420613540-60 265 80 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC069125420613580-60 265 125 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC070125415613570-60 265 80 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC071125415613610-60 265 120 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC072125410613610-60 265 102 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC073125410613650-60 265 132 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC074125500613580-60 265 88 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC075125500613630-60 265 130 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC076125505613580-60 265 63 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC077125505613630-60 265 121 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC085125485613295-60 265 100 Assay Pending 0

GMRC086125490613325-60 265 129 Assay Pending 0

GMRC087125490613375-60 265 150 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC088125480613320-60 265 75 Reported this 0 announcement

GMRC089125435613880-60 265 150 Assay Pending 0

GMRC090125435613830-60 265 77 Assay Pending 0

GMRC091125430613850-60 265 78 Assay Pending 0

GMRC092125430613900-60 265 144 Assay Pending 0

GMRC093125440613800-60 265 63 Assay Pending 0

GMRC094125445613770-60 265 70 Assay Pending 0

GMRC095125455613735-60 265 85 Assay Pending 0

GMRC096125452613720-60 265 60 Assay Pending 5

GMRC097125452613745-60 265 80 Assay Pending 5

GMRC098125452613770-60 265 100 Assay Pending 5

GMRC099125457613700-60 265 60 Assay Pending 5

GMRC100125457613725-60 265 85 Assay Pending 5

GMRC101125457613750-60 265 115 Assay Pending 5

GMRC102125460613755-60 265 135 Assay Pending 0

GMRC103125467613655-60 265 65 Assay Pending 5

Hole_IDNorth East Dip Azm Hole Comment Depth

GMRC104125467613680-60 265 91 Assay Pending 5

GMRC105125467613705-60 265 120 Assay Pending 5

GMRC106125472613635-60 265 60 Assay Pending 5

GMRC107125472613660-60 265 90 Assay Pending 5

GMRC108125472613685-60 265 120 Assay Pending 5

GMRC109125475613655-60 265 90 Assay Pending 0

GMRC110125477613615-60 265 60 Assay Pending 5

GMRC111125477613640-60 265 81 Assay Pending 5

GMRC112125477613665-60 265 110 Assay Pending 5

GMRC113125495613585-60 265 60 Assay Pending 0

GMRC114125472613415-60 265 66 Assay Pending 5

GMRC115125472613440-60 265 120 Assay Pending 5

GMRC116125472613465-60 265 111 Assay Pending 5

GMRC117125470613470-60 265 105 Assay Pending 0

GMRC118125467613460-60 265 70 Assay Pending 5

GMRC119125467613485-60 265 98 Assay Pending 5

GMRC120125467613510-60 265 120 Assay Pending 5

GMRC121125465613490-60 265 80 Assay Pending 0

GMRC122125462613480-60 265 60 Assay Pending 5

GMRC123125462613505-60 265 80 Assay Pending 5

GMRC124125462613530-60 265 114 Assay Pending 5

GMRC125125460613515-60 265 78 Assay Pending 0

GMRC126125451613510-60 265 63 Assay Pending 5

GMRC127125457613535-60 265 89 Assay Pending 5

GMDD009125470613649-60 265 250 Assay Pending 0

GMDD010125465613664-60 265 237.1 Assay Pending 0

GMRC015125460613685-60 265 230 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC017125455613710-60 265 240 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC035125460613620-60 265 174 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC043125475613525-60 265 165 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC044125475613575-60 265 240 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC045125470613587-60 265 200 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC046125465613606-60 265 185 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC047125455613650-60 265 170.3 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC048125495613660-60 265 120 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC049125495613710-60 265 225 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC050125490613715-60 265 220 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC051125485613695-60 265 170 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC052125485613745-60 265 230 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC053125480613765-60 265 240.2 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC054125475613730-60 265 198 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC055125475613780-60 265 255 Assay Pending D 0

Hole_IDNorth East Dip Azm Hole Comment Depth

GMRC078125470613800-60 265 236 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC079125465613760-60 265 180 Assay Pending D 0

GMRC080125465613810-60 265 In Progress D 0

GMRC081125460613835-60 265 In Progress D 0

GMRC082125455613810-60 265 In Progress D 0

GMRC083125480613455-60 265 In Progress D 0

GMRC084125485613445-60 265 In Progress D 0

Competent Persons Declaration The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by or under the supervision of Kevin Anthony Joyce. Mr Joyce is Managing Director of Birimian Limited and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Joyce has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results. Mr Joyce consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by or under the supervision of Mr. Matt Bampton, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bampton is a full-time employee of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results. Mr Bampton consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears

Previous Reported Results There is information in this announcement relating to previous Exploration Results at the Bougouni Project. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any other new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Forward Looking Statements Statements regarding plans with respect to the Companys mineral properties are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Companys plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as expected. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Companys mineral properties. JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling · Nature and quality · Reverse Circulation (RC)

techniqu of sampling drill holes were es ( routinely sampled at 1m eg cut channels, intervals down the random chips, or hole. specific · Samples were collected

specialised industry at the drill rig by standard measurement riffle splitting drill tools appropriate to spoils to collect a the minerals under nominal 2.5 - 4kg sub investigation, such sample, with an

as down additional 50% split for material > 5 hole gamma sondes, or kg. handheld XRF instruments, etc). · Routine standard

These examples should reference material, not be taken as sample blanks, and sample limiting the broad duplicates were inserted meaning of or collected at every sampling. 10th sample in the sample sequence for RC drill

· Include reference to holes measures taken to ensure sample · All samples were

submitted to ALS Bamako

representivity and the and subsequently appropriate forwarded to ALS calibration of any Ouagadougou for

measurement tools or preparation. Analysis was

systems undertaken at ALS Perth used. by method ME-ICP89 · Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. · In cases where industry standard work has been done this would be relatively simple ( eg reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e g submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling · Drill type (eg core, · All holes were completed techniqu reverse circulation, by reverse circulation es open-hole hammer, drilling

rotary air blast, techniques. auger, Bangka, sonic,

etc) and details · RC hole diameter is ( nominally 5.5 Inch. A eg core diameter, face sampling down triple or standard tube, depth of hole hammer was used at

diamond tails, all face-sampling bit or times. other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill · Method of recording · A qualitative estimate sample and assessing core of sample recovery was recovery and chip sample done for each sample recoveries and metre collected from the

results drill assessed. rig.

· Measures taken to max· Riffle split samples imise were weighed to ensure sample recovery and consistency of sample ensure representative size and to monitor

nature of the sample recoveries. samples.

· Whether a · Drill sample recovery relationship exists and quality is considered between to

sample recovery and be adequate for the

grade and whether drilling technique sample bias may have employed. occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging · Whether core and · All drill sample chip samples have intervals were been geologically and geologically logged by

Company geotechnically logged Geologists. to a level of detail

to support · Where appropriate, appropriate Mineral geological logging Resource estimation, recorded the abundance of mining studies and specific minerals, rock metallurgical types and weathering

studies. using a standardized logging · Whether logging is system. qualitative or

quantitative in · A small sample of washed nature. Core (or drill material was retained in chip trays costean, channel, etc) for future reference and photography. validation of geological logging, and an · The total length and additional 100g of drill percentage of the material was retained in relevant plastic bags for the same

intersections purpose. logged.

Sub-sampl· If core, whether cut · RC 1m samples were ing or sawn and whether riffle split at the drill

techniqu quarter, half or all rig. es and core sample taken. · Routine field sample preparat duplicates were taken to

ion · If non-core, whether evaluate whether samples

riffled, tube were sampled, rotary representative. split, etc and whether sampled wet · Additional sample or preparation was dry. undertaken by ALS Ouagadougou · For all sample laboratory. types, the nature,

quality and · At the laboratory, appropriateness of samples were weighed, the sample dried and crushed to -2mm preparation in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg technique. split of the crushed

sample was subsequently · Quality control

procedures adopted pulverised in a ring mill for all sub-sampling to achieve a nominal

stages to particle size of 85% passing maximise representivity 75m. of samples. · Sample sizes and

laboratory preparation · Measures taken to techniques are considered

ensure that the to be sampling is appropriate. representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. · Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality · The nature, quality · Analysis for lithium and of and appropriateness a suite of other elements assay of the assaying and is undertaken at ALS data laboratory procedures Perth by ICP-AES after and used and whether the Sodium Peroxide Fusion. laborato technique is Detection limits for ry considered partial or lithium (0.01 tests total. -10%)

· For geophysical · Sodium Peroxide fusion tools, spectrometers, is considered a total handheld XRF assay technique for

instruments, etc, the lithium parameters used in

determining the · No geophysical tools or analysis including other non-assay instrument make and instrument types were model, reading times, used in the analyses

calibrations factors reported. applied and their derivation, · Review of routine etc. standard reference material and sample

· Nature of quality blanks suggest there are control procedures no significant analytical

adopted bias or preparation ( errors in the reported eg standards, blanks, analyses. duplicates, external

laboratory checks) · Results of analyses for and whether field sample duplicates acceptable levels of are consistent with the

accuracy style of mineralisation ( being evaluated and

ie lack of bias) and considered to be precision have been representative of the established. geological zones which

were sampled. · Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory, including sizing analysis to monitor preparation. · Review of the internal laboratory QAQC suggests the laboratory is performing within acceptable limits.

Verificat· The verification of · Drill hole data is ion of significant compiled and digitally sampling intersections by captured by Company and either independent or geologists in the

assaying alternative company field. personnel. · The compiled digital

· The use of twinned data is verified and

holes. validated by the Companys database

· Documentation of consultant before loading

primary data, data into the drill entry procedures, data verification, hole database.

data storage · Twin holes were not

(physical and utilized to verify electronic) results. protocols. · Reported drill hole inter

· Discuss any cepts are compiled by the

adjustment to assay Companys database data. consultant and the Managing Director. · There were no adjustments to assay data.

Location · Accuracy and quality · Drill hole collars were of data of surveys used to set out in UTM grid points locate drill holes WGS84_Zone29N (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, · Drill hole collars were mine workings and positioned using hand

other locations used held in GPS.

Mineral Resource · RC drill holes are estimation. routinely surveyed for

down · Specification of the grid system hole deviation at used. approximately 50m spaced intervals down the · Quality and adequacy hole. of topographic

control. · SRTM elevation data was

used to establish topographic control where appropriate. · Locational accuracy at collar and down the drill hole is considered appropriate for this stage of exploration.

Data · Data spacing for · RC holes were nominally spacing reporting of drilled on 50m spaced and Exploration east-west orientated

distribu Results. drill tion sections.

· Whether the data spacing and · Hole spacing on section distribution is varies between 25m to

sufficient to 50m. establish the degree

of geological and · The reported drilling grade continuity has not been used to appropriate for the estimate any mineral

Mineral Resource and resources or Ore Reserve reserves. estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. · Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientati· Whether the · Mineralisation at on of orientation of Goulamina outcrops at data in sampling achieves surface and the geometry relation unbiased sampling of of mineralisation is to possible structures therefore well-defined.

geologic and the extent to al which this is known,

structur considering the · . It is noted that a

e deposit moderate change in strike type. o n the northern extension · If the relationship of West between the drilling Z

orientation and the one may result in reported orientation of key widths that may not mineralised structures is reflect the true width of considered to have the mineralised zones

introduced a sampling bias, this should be at this location.

assessed and reported · Drilling orientation has

if generally material. not biased the sampling at other locations .

Sample · The measures taken · Samples are stored on security to ensure sample site prior to road

security. transport by Company personnel to the ALS laboratory in Bamako, Mali.

Audits · The results of any · Cube Consulting or audits or reviews of undertook a site visit reviews sampling techniques during drilling

and operations data. in May 2016 to review the sampling techniques discussed above.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) CriteriaJORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral · Type, reference · The reported results are tenemen name/number, location from an area within the t and and ownership land including agreements Torakoro Permit, which is tenure or material issues held 100% by Timbuktu status with third parties such as joint Ressources, a subsidiary

ventures, of Birimian partnerships, overriding royalties, Limited

native title · Tenure is in good

interests, historical standing. sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. · The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Explorat· Acknowledgment and · The area which is ion appraisal of presently covered by the done exploration by other

by parties. Torakoro Permit was other explored intermittently parties by government agencies in the period 1990 to 2008. Exploration consisted of soil sampling and mapping for gold. · In 2007-2008 an evaluation of the commercial potential for lithium at Goulamina was undertaken by CSA Global as part of the SYSMIN 7 economic development program. · CSA undertook mapping and bulk sampling of the Goulamina outcrop but did not undertake drilling. Bulk sampling and preliminary processing testwork confirmed the viability of the pegmatite at Goulamina to produce a high quality chemical grade lithium concentrate

Geology · Deposit type, · Pegmatite Hosted Lithium geological setting and Deposits are the target style of for exploration. This mineralisation. style of mineralisation

typically forms as dykes and sills intruding or in proximity to granite host rocks. · Surficial geology within the project area typically consists of indurated gravels forming plateau, and broad depositional plains consisting of colluvium and alluvial to approximately 5m vertical depth. · Lateritic weathering is common away from the Goulamina deposit and in the broader project area.

Drill · A summary of all · Reported results are hole information material summarised in Table 1 Informa to the understanding within the attached tion of the exploration announcement. results including a tabulation of the · The drill holes reported following information in this announcement have for all Material drill the following parameters

holes: applied. All drill holes completed, including

o easting and northing holes with no significant of the drill hole lithium intersections are collar reported.

o elevation or RL · Grid co-ordinates are

(Reduced Level - UTM elevation above sea WGS84_29N level in metres) of

the drill hole · Collar elevation is

collar defined as height above sea level in metres o dip and azimuth of (RL) the hole · Dip is the inclination of the hole from the

o down hole length and horizontal. Azimuth is interception reported in WGS 84_29N

depth degrees as the direction toward which the hole is o hole length. drilled. · If the exclusion of

this information is · Down hole length of the justified on the basis hole is the distance from that the information the surface to the end of is not Material and the hole, as measured

this exclusion does along the drill not detract from the trace understanding of the

report, the Competent · Intersection depth is Person should clearly the distance down the explain why this is hole as measured along

the the drill case. trace. · Intersection width is the down hole distance of an intersection as measured along the drill trace · Hole length is the distance from the surface to the end of the hole, as measured along the drill trace. · No results from previous exploration are the subject of this Announcement.

Data · In reporting · RC drill hole intercepts aggrega Exploration Results, are reported from 1m down

tion weighting averaging hole methods techniques, maximum samples. and/or minimum grade

truncations · A minimum cut-off grade

( of 1.0% eg cutting of high Li

grades) and cut-off 2O is applied to the

grades are usually reported RC Material and should be intervals. stated. · Maximum internal

· Where aggregate dilution is 2m within a

intercepts incorporate reported short lengths of high interval. grade results and

longer lengths of low · No grade top cut off has

grade results, the been procedure used for applied. such aggregation

should be stated and · No metal equivalent some typical examples reporting is used or

of such aggregations applied. should be shown in detail. · The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relation· These relationships · See discussion in

ship are particularly Section between important in the 1 mineral reporting of isation Exploration · Results are reported as widths Results. down and

interce· If the geometry of hole length.

pt the mineralisation lengths with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. · If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect ( eg down hole length, true width not known).

Diagrams· Appropriate maps and · A drill hole location pla

sections (with scales) n and tabulations of is

intercepts should be included in Figure 1.

included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced· Where comprehensive · Results have been reporti reporting of all comprehensively reported ng Exploration Results is in this

not practicable, announcement. representative

reporting of both low · Drill holes completed, and high grades and/or including holes with no widths should be significant practiced to avoid intersections, are

misleading reporting reported of Exploration Results.

Other · Other exploration · There is no other substan data, if meaningful exploration data which is tive and material, should considered material to explora be reported including the results reported in tion (but not limited to): this data geological announcement.

observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further · The nature and scale · Drilling is ongoing work of planned further · RC and diamond drilling

work where appropriate will be ( undertaken to follow up

eg tests for lateral the results reported in

extensions or depth this extensions or announcement. large-scale step-out drilling). · Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

·

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39064 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=39064&tr=1

ISIN AU000000BGS0

AXC0217 2017-02-28/16:50