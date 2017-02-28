MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS--MOBGEN, part of Accenture Digital (NYSE:ACN), together with Shell and Jaguar Land Rover, will exhibit the world's first in-car payments system using the Shell app and a Jaguar, at Mobile World Congress 2017.

This new innovation allows Jaguar Land Rover drivers to process payments at Shell stations in the UK, using the in-car touchscreen. Customers with the Shell app installed and a car with InControl Apps can connect their smartphone to the dashboard, allowing them to locate the nearest Shell station, confirm which pump they are at, and pre-authorise using Apple Pay or PayPal, so all the driver has to do is fill up, view the receipt and leave.

This long-standing collaboration between MOBGEN and Shell was initiated to create the consumer facing platform, Shell app. The app is now available in 30 countries worldwide in 18 languages for both Android and iOS users. We continue to work side by side to research the latest innovations, experiment with Shell at MOBGEN:Lab with 360 video, VR, AR, and other exciting customer and employee propositions.

The Shell app has been recognized with a 2017 GLOMO Award in the "Best Use of Mobile for Retail, Brands Commerce" category at Mobile World Congress 2017.

"This great achievement recognises the significant team effort on Mobile over the last 5 years", said Stuart Blyde, Senior Innovation Manager at Shell. "The big winners here are our customers who can fill up and go without getting their phone out of their pockets. For those in a rush with kids in the back of the car it's simpler and less stressful; for those coming into the shop the queues will be reduced."

"As we introduce services like mobile payment onto Connected Car platforms, starting with Jaguar Land Rover, we show our OEM partners that we are the leader on Digital in our sector. With our partnership approach with PayPal, Apple Pay for B2C and our forthcoming Digital Euroshell API for B2B, it's proof that we can do big things together for our partner's programmes and strategies." Ron Vrijmoet, CEO and founder of MOBGEN adds, "We are proud to have been involved in the development of this first-of-a-kind commercial solution with Shell and Jaguar. By collaborating closely together, we were able to use the latest technologies to deliver Jaguar Land Rover owners and Shell customers with the best possible user experience."

