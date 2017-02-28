Collision Avoidance System Market to Reach $18.97 Billion by 2025 - Fueled by the Extensive R&D by Market Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Collision Avoidance System Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global collision avoidance system market is expected to reach USD 18.97 billion by 2025. The updated ratings of safety agencies and incorporation of anti-collision systems in mass-market models are expected to propel the market growth over the next six years.

The increasing awareness among consumers and extensive R&D by market players have fueled the market growth. Collision avoidance systems enable vehicles to carry out semi-autonomous and autonomous decision-making. The rising need for security from consumers and governments is also expected to drive the collision avoidance systems market growth.

The recent developments in the sensor technology are oriented toward making highly sophisticated devices and augmenting them with various parts of an automobile. Anti-collision systems enable automotive OEMs to integrate additional intelligence to achieve the goal of an autonomous car.

Strict legal and regulatory standards have mandated the inclusion of sensors in motor vehicles. This is further estimated to drive the collision avoidance systems market. However, the high costs of long-range radars and LiDAR-based systems may restrain the market growth as low-price car-makers may abstain from adding onto the cost of vehicles.



Europe is expected to continue to lead the market over the forecast period. It accounted for over 33% of the market in 2015.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TRW automotive

