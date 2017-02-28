After years of losing money on high-efficiency solar, SunPower last week SunPower finalized an agreement that will allow it to build what may end up being the world's largest solar factory for its lower-cost P-Series modules in China.

At a ceremony on February 22, SunPower, industrial group Dongfang Electric and silicon giant Zhonghuan Semiconductor agreed to a joint venture to establish a factory with 21 production lines in an industrial district in Yixing City, in China's Jiangsu Province.

No date for completion of the factory was given in statements on the Dongfang Electric or Zhonghuan Semiconductor sites, however Dongfang did state that once the factory is completed, ...

