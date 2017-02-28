STATE COLLEGE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Twenty Over Ten, an unparalleled and compliant website provider for financial advisors, announced today that they will provide free SSL certificates for all websites built on Twenty Over Ten's newly released platform.

"SSL" stands for Secure Sockets Layer -- a technology which creates a secure, encrypted connection between your web browser and the website you're visiting. "At Twenty Over Ten, we firmly believe that financial advisors should not have to pay extra or struggle with complex technical issues to offer this basic security to their clients," said Nick DiMatteo, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Twenty Over Ten. "Every website built on Twenty Over Ten's new platform (V2) can enable SSL, which will automatically direct users and search engines to a secure version of that site. We are intentionally making this process automatic for all of our users, so that they can easily enable the SSL certificates without having to manage the buying, installing, and renewing of them every year."

The free SSL certificate offer from Twenty Over Ten will not only provide an increased level of security for website owners, but will also improve their SEO (Search Engine Optimization) as Google continues to prioritize SSL-enabled websites over their non-secure counterparts.

Twenty Over Ten is making the SSL certificate implementation process automatic and easy through an integration with Let's Encrypt. "We understand that for our financial advisor clients, having confidence in the security of their website is of the utmost importance," said Ryan Russell, Co-Founder of Twenty Over Ten. "To manage SSL for our users, we've integrated with Let's Encrypt, a free and open certificate authority (CA) run for the public's benefit that provides free SSL certificates. Both Twenty Over Ten and Let's Encrypt want to create a safe, more secure and privacy-respecting web."

