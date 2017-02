TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2).

Mr Arthur Copple has been appointed as a non-executive director of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc with effect from 1 March 2017.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

28 February 2017