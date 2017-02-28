Barbour EHS and Praxis42 Announce eLearning Partnership for the Health and Safety Industry

LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barbour EHS and Praxis42 today announced a partnership allowing their customers to supplement the tools and guidance provided by Barbour'sknowledge-bank of essential legislation, guidance and intelligence with access to Praxis42's comprehensive suite of IOSH Accredited and Approved eLearning courses.

Barbour EHS Director Teresa Higgins commented "Since the 1950s Barbour has been the leading provider of Health and Safety Information and guidance in our industry. To now be able to go one step further and provide our customers with the add-on option of practical, cost-effective training and consultation services will enable them to act upon the intelligence and advice that we provide."

Praxis42 Sales and Marketing Director, Tom Paxman added "For us at Praxis42 this announcement represents the formalisation of a productive working relationship which has evolved between two innovators that are active in same profession, but with complementary expertise. The combined benefits of world class insights and excellent deliverables will increasingly provide compelling value for both organisations' clients."

The partnership also creates a platform to fast track Health and Safety Industry developments and trends identified by Barbour into eLearning courses and consultative deliverables as developed and delivered by Praxis42.

Both organisations will be showcasing their services at Safety & Health Expo, June 20-22 2017 at ExCel London. For more information, contact Barbour-Marketing@ubm.com

About Barbour EHS:

Barbour EHS is the health & safety information service that helps you save time and money, and avoid missing essential legislation, by delivering the health & safety regulation updates relevant to you, direct to your inbox. Get the most comprehensive and up to date information from over 800 trusted industry sources, including the latest legislation changes, technical guides and best practice for the practitioner, as well as director level briefings and employee training guides.

About Praxis42:

Praxis42 is a leading UK provider of Health and Safety related expertise delivered through any combination of three distinct channels: Consultancy Services, Multi-site Assessments and Audits, and Training and eLearning. The company specialises in providing solutions to medium and large organisations with hundreds or thousands of employees; often operating across multiple sites and with complex needs. Clients range from nationwide pub chains to national TV channels; from high street retailers to high security casinos and from global insurance brokers to global banking leaders. Their one common denominator is their demand for the most efficient, flexible and cost-effective Health and Safety related services.

