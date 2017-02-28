Among the Global Facebook Marketing Partners,

Mosaicoon, the platform connecting top brands and worldwide creators for the end-to-end realization of video strategies, announced that it has been named as a Facebook Marketing Partner in the Content Marketing specialty, with a specific focus on video.

The company will serve as an asset for brands looking to quickly get high-performance video strategies to reach Facebook audiences. Among the 18 Facebook Marketing Global Partners, Mosaicoon is the first partner for content based in Italy.

Mosaicoon changes the way that companies produce and position their online video campaigns. By counting on a worldwide network of creators who can upload their video contents either as ready videos or format to be developed - Mosaicoon makes available to brands an array of videos that can be sponsored by them and are immediately suitable for their video strategy, with guaranteed performances included. As companies can browse, purchase and build on pre-made professional videos instead of commissioning them by brief, Mosaicoon makes the video production process quick, simple and cost-effective. It simultaneously enables brands to accelerate and maximize their video strategy potential, while allowing creators to express their best by not feeling constrained by a brief. The traditional creative process is thus flip-flopped, bringing creators at the center while creativity becomes the engine and technology serves as an activator of a new way of producing value what Mosaicoon explains in defining itself as "Human Creativity Engine".

We are proud to be selected as Facebook Marketing Partner and enthusiastic to continue our work with the greatest brands on Facebook Mosaicoon's Founder and CEO Ugo Parodi Giusino commented. With Facebook being a video-first company, we are excited to contribute to an increase of video consumption toward good quality content and to boost brands' video communication by reducing any complexity and solely engaging their users with relevant content. Video is the new language of digital, users are looking at videos everywhere, and brands need to take it into account if they want to properly reach their audience. Our goal is to give companies all the video content they need to become publishers, and Facebook Marketing Program is a great opportunity of synergy toward this direction.

Founded in 2010 and based in Italy, Mosaicoon is a company active on a global scale and has been awarded for having revolutionized the way video is made. Within Mosaicoon platform the process is extremely simplified. Creators, whether individuals or production houses, propose their video projects of diverse forms and lengths from short movies to how-to and suitable for different industries. Tagged with keywords associated with their content, with the support of Artificial Intelligence videos are made available to brands through a matchmaking algorithm which picks out relevant videos matching the values or themes a company wants to emphasize through a project. Quickly and easily companies, brands and media agencies can choose as many content they need and sponsor them. Prior to that, through a proprietary algorithm named "Sonar", Mosaicoon helps clients to plan the best video strategy by identifying the items they need to cover by video communications.

In addition, Mosaicoon introduces a pricing model called "CPVplus" which allows brands to only pay content per effective views rather than purchasing videos at a fixed price.

Through Mosaicoon, brand marketers now have a highly efficient video content engine to fully leverage Facebook's distribution assets.

So far, Mosaicoon has carried out projects with around 130 big-name clients including Unilever, Procter Gamble, Alitalia, Microsoft, Jaguar-Land Rover, Warner Bros and Samsung, to mention some.

Mosaicoon is the award-winning tech company connecting top brands and worldwide Creators for the realization of end-to-end video strategies. Empowered by a global network of creators who can submit and monetize their video productions, Mosaicoon's proprietary platform enables companies to access an array of content, immediately available to be branded and distributed with guaranteed performances. Mosaicoon makes video production process quick, simple and cost-effective, allowing brands to maximize their video communication potential. As a "Human Creativity Engine", Mosaicoon's technology brings humans at the center and revolves around creativity to twist the rules of video advertising. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in Italy and has now 8 offices across EMEA and APAC in Isola, London, Madrid, Milan, New Delhi, Rome, Seoul and Singapore. Recognized as one of the European most innovative companies, Mosaicoon is a Facebook Marketing Partner, is part of "Elite Programme, Borsa Italiana- London Stock Exchange" and is listed amongst Inc. 5000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies. www.mosaicoon.com

