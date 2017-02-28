Infusion Pumps Market 2015-2022: Ambulatory, Enteral, Insulin, Large Volume, PCA &Syringe Infusion Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Infusion Pumps in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Large Volume Infusion Pumps

PCA Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Animas Corporation ( USA )

) Baxter International Inc. ( USA )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Halyard Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Hospira, Inc. ( USA )

) ICU Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Insulet Corporation ( USA )

) Medtronic, PLC ( Ireland )

) Moog, Inc. ( USA )

) Smiths Medical ( USA )

) Sooil Development Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ( USA )

) Teleflex Incorporated ( USA )

) Terumo Corporation ( Japan )



Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

- Infusion Pumps: An Alternate Drug Delivery Option

- Current and Future Analysis

- Developed Economies Dominate Infusion Pumps Market

- Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Infusion Pumps

- Analysis by Product Segments

- Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

- Enteral Feeding Pumps

- Insulin Infusion Pumps

- Large Volume Infusion Pumps

- PCA Infusion Pumps

- Syringe Infusion Pumps

- Infusion Errors & Technology Defenses Developed Over the Years

- Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Infusion Pumps Demand

- The Diabetes Epidemic

- Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

- Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for Insulin Pumps Market

- Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

2. Competitive Scenario

- Infusion Pumps

- A Highly Consolidated Market

- Insulin Pumps Market

- Competition Intensifies

- Comparison of Select Durable Insulin Pumps by Manufacturer

- Medtronic Banks on New Solutions and Distribution Expansion to Retain Dominance

- J&J's OneTouch Via

- A Discrete Solution for On-Demand Insulin

- Ypsomed Eyes Brighter Prospects with YpsoPump

- Medtrum

- A New Entrant with a Strong Product; Threatening to Take the Market by Storm

- Competitive Landscape in the Insulin Patch Pump Market

- OmniPod Benefits from Lack of Close Competition in its League

- Insulet Focuses on Advances in Technology and Services to Gain Market Share

- Cellnovo's Patch Pump Combines Functionality and Cost- Effectiveness

- V-Go

- An Affordable Patch Pump for Type II Diabetics

- Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

- Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

- Enteral Feeding Devices: An Intensely Competitive Market

- Multinationals Target Emerging Markets

- The New Hotspots for Growth

3. Market Drivers, Trends & Issues

- Infusion Errors: A Key Driving Force for Newer Technologies

- Manufacturers Focus on Interoperability with EMR Systems

- Security of Wireless Medical Device

- A Vital Factor

- Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/ Home Settings Drives the market for Home Infusion Pumps

- Product Complexity Thwarts ROI on Devices

- Smart Pump Technology: A Major Growth Driver

- Smart Pumps with Innovative Features

- Improving Functionality for Enhanced Patient Compliance

- Maintaining Smartness Quotient of Smart Infusion Pumps

- Product Bundling: A Double Whammy Success

- Analgesia Infusion Pumps Continue to Register Favorable Growth

- Disposable Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Exhibits Notable Stride Forward

- Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Overview

- Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

- Preference for Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well

- Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition

- Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treating Adult Malnutrition Offers Growth Opportunities

- Home Enteral Therapy to Boost Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

- Insulin Pumps

- Designed for Optimum Disease Management

- The Rise of Smart Pumps

- Manufacturers Eye Type II Diabetes Market

- Implantable Insulin Pumps

- The Next Generation of Insulin Pumps

- Patch Pumps Gain Manufacturer Attention

- Insulin Pump Training

- An Important Driver

- Complicated Insulin Pump Software Makes Pump Use Difficult for the Aged

- Competition from Other Insulin Delivery Technologies Continues

- Maturity Hits Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market

- Equipment Recalls Thwarts Growth Prospects

- Stringent Safety Regulations Impede Time-to-Market

- Look into Select Technology Advancements

- Ivenix Develops Next-Generation Infusion Management Platform

- Innovfusion Develops Advanced Infusion Pumps to Provide Relief from Labor Pain

- Summit Medical's Low-Cost Portable Infusion Pumps Improve Patient Care

- Product Malfunctioning Erodes Penetration of Implantable Infusion Pumps

4. Macro-Drivers

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for the Market

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Rise in Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence

Global Diabetic Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Alarming Rise in Obesity

A Business Case for Diabetes Care

Rise in HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities

Global HIV Statistics

Opportunity Indicators for Enteral Feeding Devices

5. Regulatory Environment

- FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps

- FDA Announces a New Mandate for Manufacturing Companies

- Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices

- ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector

- ENFit

- The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System

6. Product Overview

- Infusion Pumps: A Definition

- Types of Infusion Pumps

- Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

- Non-Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

- Advantages & Disadvantages of Non-Electronic Pumps

- Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

- Nerve Block Infusion Pumps

- Enteral Feeding Pumps

- Insulin Infusion Pumps

- Large Volume Infusion Pumps

- Pump Architecture of Volumetric Pumps

- Classification by End-Use Application

- Volumetric Pumps used in Acute Care Settings

- Volumetric Pumps used in Alternate Care Settings

- Patient Controlled Analgesic (PCA) Pumps

- Syringe Infusion Pumps

- Low-End and High-End Syringe Pumps

- Implantable Infusion Pumps

- Programmable Implantable Infusion Pumps

- Constant Flow Implantable Infusion Pumps

- Approved Applications of Implantable Infusion Pumps

- Common Safety Features Available In Most Infusion Pumps

- Key Problems Reported with Infusion Pumps

- User Interface Issues

- Software Issues

- Alarm Errors

- Damaged Components

- Battery Failures

- Fire, Shocks, Sparks or Charring

7. Product Introductions/Approvals

- Intelligraphics Enters into Collaboration with Ivenixto Develop Intelligent Infusion Pump Platform

- Smiths Medical Introduces New Software Version for use with Medfusion® 4000 wireless syringe pumps

- Caesarea Medical Announces Launch of its latest Dual Channel Infusion Pump

- Medtronic Launches MiniMed® 630G System

- Hospira Introduces LifeCare PCA 7.0 infusion pump with EMR Connectivity

- Smiths Medical Launches New CADD®-Solis Pump

- Animas Bags FDA Approval for Animas® Vibe® Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

- Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump

- B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for Infusomat® Space Pump

- Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System

- Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System

- BioLeonhardt Develops Stem Cell Pump

- Animas Rolls Out Animas® Vibe Insulin Pump with Latest Dexcom CGM Technology

- Baxter Gets FDA Clearance for SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library

- Animas Bags CE Mark Approval for Animas® Vibe Insulin Pump and Dexcom G4 PLATINUM CGM System

- Animas Secures FDA Approval for Animas® Vibe Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

8. Recent Industry Activity

Omnicell and Hospira Collaborate for System Interoperability

BD Enters into Collaboration with JDRF to Develop Extended Wear Innovations for Insulin Infusion Delivery

Teleflex Signs Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc. for Implantable Infusion Ports

ICU Medical to Acquire Pfizer's Infusion Therapy Business

Zyno Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Nimbus II Ambulatory Infusion System

InfuSystem to Acquire Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID, LLC

Medtronic to Manufacture and Deploy Advanced Diabetes Therapies in Chengdu, China

Pfizer Considers Sale of the Infusion Pump Business

Pfizer Acquires Hospira

InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura

Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion

Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform

Animas Partners with Tidepool

Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology

Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet

Hospira Faces Class I Recall of GemStar Infusion System

9. Focus On Select Players

- Animas Corporation (USA)

- Baxter International Inc. (USA)

- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

- Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

- Hospira, Inc. (USA)

- ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

- Insulet Corporation (USA)

- Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)

- Moog, Inc. (USA)

- Smiths Medical (USA)

- Sooil Development Co. Ltd. (Korea)

- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

- Teleflex Incorporated (USA)

- Terumo Corporation (Japan)

10. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: including Divisions/Subsidiaries)

- The United States

- Japan

- Europe

- France

- Germany

- The United Kingdom

- Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)

- Middle East

- Latin America

