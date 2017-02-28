Starter Feed Market Worth 29.15 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Starter Feed Marketby Type (Medicated and Non-medicated), Ingredient (Wheat, Corn, Soybean, Oats, and Barley), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic, and Equine), Form (Pellets and Crumbles), and Region - Global Forecast Up to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market was valued at USD 21.45 Billion in 2015; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2016, to reach USD 29.15 Billion by 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as the need to increase livestock production to cater to the growing demand for animal sourced products, and adoption of precision nutrition techniques.

The medicated segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

The medicated starter feed segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Medicated starter feed is fed when the livestock is not vaccinated. It helps to administer authorized veterinary medicines to the livestock and works as to complement other forms of administration such as injection, in-water, tablet or drench.

The oats segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The oats segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Oats are easier to feed to animals than other grains and are used in poultry feed, primarily because of their high fiber content and beta-glucans.

The poultry segment was the largest in 2015, and is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2016 to 2022.

The starter feed for poultry is a balanced nutritional formulation and helps the poultry population during initial growth stage to get accustomed to solid diet. It also contains coccidiostat, which helps in the treatment of coccidiosis in young chicks.

The pellet segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the pellet segment was the largest in 2015; this is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. It is easy to feed to the animals, easy to store and it the most common preference by the backyard chicken farmers.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2016 to 2022.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is heterogeneous, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demand for better quality feed to livestock, leading to enhanced scope for future growth.

The Starter Feed Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies such as Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands).

